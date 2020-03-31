Like the English Premier League, the NBA is one of the richest sports associations in the world affected by the coronavirus, and the economic impact of the disease could be fierce.

How the league will be affected by the shutdown – and whether it can avoid a financial disaster – depends on a number of variables, depending on who knows the sports entertainment industry.

Can NBA playoffs be recorded?

The NBA will do everything it can to preserve one of the most anticipated series in recent memory.

A godsend of potential notes is on the cards for an inter-Los Angeles playoff between the Lakers and the Clippers. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have won at an historic pace, and young stars like Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are still hoping to make their playoff debut.

Recovering the playoffs would mean executing his lucrative television contract, an urgent matter for the NBA, according to David Berri, professor of economics at Southern Utah University, who cites the annual $ 2.7 billion television contract that accounts for approximately 30% of the league’s revenues. (Rights are shared between Disney, the parent company of broadcasters HBO and ESPN, and AT&T, the parent company of WarnerMedia, which also owns CNN.)

“The anticipation is that they will finish the season,” says Berri. “At this point, ESPN and ABC have barely made any money from their investment this year, as they make (most of) their advertising money for the playoffs. The question is who eats this loss?”

No one knows yet when it will be safe for players, staff, officials, media and fans to assemble in an arena, but the NBA has targeted a return date at best from mid-June to late June, according to ESPN.

This schedule follows the pace of the Chinese Basketball Association’s recovery, which stopped play in late January and called back its American players for a start scheduled for late April or early May, according to ESPN

NBA restart in mid-June would allow nearly 12 weeks to complete a truncated regular season followed by playoffs and full finals, while avoiding potential conflict with the scheduled start of the NFL season on September 5 (which could also be at risk, according to Bleacher Report ).

The NBA did not respond to CNN’s request to comment on the nature of its broadcast agreements. However, based on what happened during the 1998-1999 NBA season shortened by the strike, the networks may still be liable for rights fees, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, research analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson lowered profit estimates for Disney, citing $ 475 million in lost advertising sales if the NBA season is canceled entirely.

“I guess the ad money will probably go away,” said Nathanson, noting that the league would then have to make concessions to the networks for the following season. “Why would you want to pay something and never get credit?” he asks.

Can matches take place without fans?

The NBA prepares estimates for team owners of the financial tolls they could face based on a few different scenarios, according to ESPN . They include the complete removal of the season, the resumption of play in empty arenas and, in the best of cases, the end of the playoffs with seated fans.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has confirmed that he is considering hosting games with medically licensed NBA staff and players – but not fans.

“Presumably, if we had a group of players and staff around them, and you could test them and follow some sort of protocol, doctors and health officials might say it’s safe to play,” ” he said to ESPN

ESPA has already told teams to start booking smaller arenas and training facilities for the dates leading up to August, according to ESPN, in order to avoid televised views of empty seat bands.

Spectatorless games would mean lost $ 300 million in ticket sales for the remaining 259 regular season games and an additional $ 166 million for approximately 83 playoff games, NBC Sports ratings

Adding lost concessions and merchandise sales would add up to $ 700 million in total game day loss, according to the Washington Post

However, games designed for television would not only preserve the league’s relationship with its partner networks, but they would also guarantee advertising revenue for the teams on match day, including uniforms and billboards, said Eric Handler, media and entertainment analyst at MKM Partners.

“Sponsorship agreements depend on the games played and these visible logos,” he said. “If you cannot deliver the goods, you cannot be paid.”

What is the cost of losing the regular season?

The 2011 NBA workers’ strike forced the league to miss a similar part of the rest of the season, plus the preseason, costing teams and players $ 400 million each. according to the New York Times

Extrapolating these numbers would result in losses of more than $ 1.7 billion for the potential cancellation of just the last few games of the regular season – a scenario that would not be surprising given the uncertainty surrounding the fear of health.

Data Scheduler FiveThirtyEight says the current regular season suspension could cost the NBA $ 1 billion, adding that a shortened or delayed extension would cause further losses.

Will players be paid for the rest of the season?

This could potentially be a sensitive topic for NBA owners.

At least half of them, including Mark Cuban of Dallas Mavericks and Jody Allen of Portland Trail Blazers have committed pay lost wages for arena staff and other staff during the work stoppage, along with a few star players like Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

To complicate matters for the owners, who do not all have their own arenas, it is possible to pay again the likes of ticket handlers and popcorn sellers once the games are rescheduled. “Do we pay them twice?” Personally, I don’t care. That’s good, “Cuban told the New York Times.

Regarding the payment of their players, the owners of the NBA have left open the possibility of withholding payment for games canceled after April 15, in accordance with a clause of the collective agreement, according to ESPN

That would be just over 1% of a player’s annual salary for each missed game – or $ 404,000 per game in the case of LeBron James, according to Bloomberg

The National Basketball Players Association did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the teams’ potential to withhold player wages.

Even more detrimental to players is the likelihood that next season’s salary cap – a factor in the decline in league revenue this season – will be lowered.

Prior to the coronavirus disruption, the NBA had already lost “hundreds of millions” of revenue during a high-profile pre-season flaw with China, said Silver last month.

The current cap of $ 109 million per team could drop to as much as $ 15 million, according to a Estimated whitener ratio

Will there be a lasting impact on the fans?

When paying customers are finally allowed back into the arena, how quickly will they feel safe enough to assimilate into groups of thousands after a global pandemic? And would a potential glut of delayed live sporting events happening at the same time hurt the NBA?

“People want live entertainment,” says Nathanson. “I’m still in the mind that, like after September 11, people will go back to their behavior. People are still social creatures and sport is a bonding experience.”

Berri compared this to the suspension of professional baseball during the Second World War. Fan participation increased after the 1946 war, before normalizing over the next decade, he said.

“Once people feel safe, you will see participation in sporting events skyrocket,” he said, adding the warning to a probable imminent recession coinciding with the resumption of play. “It may not happen right away because we are in a recession and people have no money.”

Is there a silver lining around home quarantines?

Meanwhile, NBA players and fans are bringing their skills to the world of online video games to face off during the league break.

All-Stars Devin Booker and Paul George traded jabs on the Twitch live game viewing platform, while ex-Laker DeMarcus Cousins ​​announced he signed with the NRG esports group.

The Phoenix Suns and other teams simulated their suspended schedule, pitting one of their players against that of an opponent on the NBA video game 2K20 officially licensed by the NBA.

Although the financial reward for NBA clearance is marginal, Handler says, following the fortunes of teams and players through e-sport will keep fans engaged with the league while many are forced into quarantine home.