Like the English Premier League, the NBA is one of the richest sports associations in the world affected by the coronavirus, and the economic impact of the disease could be fierce.
How the league will be affected by the shutdown – and whether it can avoid a financial disaster – depends on a number of variables, depending on who knows the sports entertainment industry.
Can NBA playoffs be recorded?
The NBA will do everything it can to preserve one of the most anticipated series in recent memory.
A godsend of potential notes is on the cards for an inter-Los Angeles playoff between the Lakers and the Clippers. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have won at an historic pace, and young stars like Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are still hoping to make their playoff debut.
Recovering the playoffs would mean executing his lucrative television contract, an urgent matter for the NBA, according to David Berri, professor of economics at Southern Utah University, who cites the annual $ 2.7 billion television contract that accounts for approximately 30% of the league’s revenues. (Rights are shared between Disney, the parent company of broadcasters HBO and ESPN, and AT&T, the parent company of WarnerMedia, which also owns CNN.)
“The anticipation is that they will finish the season,” says Berri. “At this point, ESPN and ABC have barely made any money from their investment this year, as they make (most of) their advertising money for the playoffs. The question is who eats this loss?”
No one knows yet when it will be safe for players, staff, officials, media and fans to assemble in an arena, but the NBA has targeted a return date at best from mid-June to late June, according to ESPN.
Last week, research analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson lowered profit estimates for Disney, citing $ 475 million in lost advertising sales if the NBA season is canceled entirely.
“I guess the ad money will probably go away,” said Nathanson, noting that the league would then have to make concessions to the networks for the following season. “Why would you want to pay something and never get credit?” he asks.
Can matches take place without fans?
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has confirmed that he is considering hosting games with medically licensed NBA staff and players – but not fans.
ESPA has already told teams to start booking smaller arenas and training facilities for the dates leading up to August, according to ESPN, in order to avoid televised views of empty seat bands.
However, games designed for television would not only preserve the league’s relationship with its partner networks, but they would also guarantee advertising revenue for the teams on match day, including uniforms and billboards, said Eric Handler, media and entertainment analyst at MKM Partners.
“Sponsorship agreements depend on the games played and these visible logos,” he said. “If you cannot deliver the goods, you cannot be paid.”
What is the cost of losing the regular season?
Extrapolating these numbers would result in losses of more than $ 1.7 billion for the potential cancellation of just the last few games of the regular season – a scenario that would not be surprising given the uncertainty surrounding the fear of health.
Will players be paid for the rest of the season?
This could potentially be a sensitive topic for NBA owners.
To complicate matters for the owners, who do not all have their own arenas, it is possible to pay again the likes of ticket handlers and popcorn sellers once the games are rescheduled. “Do we pay them twice?” Personally, I don’t care. That’s good, “Cuban told the New York Times.
The National Basketball Players Association did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the teams’ potential to withhold player wages.
Even more detrimental to players is the likelihood that next season’s salary cap – a factor in the decline in league revenue this season – will be lowered.
Prior to the coronavirus disruption, the NBA had already lost “hundreds of millions” of revenue during a high-profile pre-season flaw with China, said Silver last month.
Will there be a lasting impact on the fans?
When paying customers are finally allowed back into the arena, how quickly will they feel safe enough to assimilate into groups of thousands after a global pandemic? And would a potential glut of delayed live sporting events happening at the same time hurt the NBA?
“People want live entertainment,” says Nathanson. “I’m still in the mind that, like after September 11, people will go back to their behavior. People are still social creatures and sport is a bonding experience.”
Berri compared this to the suspension of professional baseball during the Second World War. Fan participation increased after the 1946 war, before normalizing over the next decade, he said.
Is there a silver lining around home quarantines?
Meanwhile, NBA players and fans are bringing their skills to the world of online video games to face off during the league break.
The Phoenix Suns and other teams simulated their suspended schedule, pitting one of their players against that of an opponent on the NBA video game 2K20 officially licensed by the NBA.
Although the financial reward for NBA clearance is marginal, Handler says, following the fortunes of teams and players through e-sport will keep fans engaged with the league while many are forced into quarantine home.
Source —–>http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_sport/~3/I9OpzXmRxEg/index.html