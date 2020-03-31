The 30-year-old was told Monday that he would have 72 hours to leave the Pinderfields hospital in West Yorkshire and that he could not take special equipment with him due to limited resources.

Hull KR’s co-captain has just started walking again with the help of parallel bars after suffering a devastating injury during a preseason friendly match in January.

“It will be nice to go home so I can spend time with my kids, but there are a lot of things I can’t do myself, like going to the bathroom and things like that.” I don’t want to impose a burden on my missus. “

“We are at high risk”

Masoe says the hospital has been asked to clean the rooms in anticipation of the spike in expected coronavirus cases in the UK in the coming weeks.

The former Samoa international is concerned not only for his own safety, but also for those most vulnerable to the virus, including his pregnant wife.

“When you have an injury to your spine, we are at high risk. Many people forget that our immune system is going down,” he added.

“We need people to stay at home so we can go back to the hospital for rehabilitation. People must stop being selfish because we have already felt the effects.

“This is the first time in the world that you can save lives by just staying at home while watching TV or playing PlayStation. It is my frustration for people who do not listen.

“My wife is pregnant, so they all stayed at home and she only goes out to eat. They did the right thing and stayed away. I haven’t seen them in two weeks.

“I am very sorry for the other patients”

Despite being “emptied of having to interrupt his rehabilitation, Masoe fears that many other patients in a similar situation will not have the support he will receive from his family and his club.

Hull KR and the RFL Benevolent Fund are both helping to finance the equipment to make the transition to family life as easy as possible.

“I called my missus around 10 am this morning and she was trying to get a stairlift and the Charity Fund pretty much said they would sort this out for me.

“I am very fortunate and grateful to have the support and this network, but I am very sorry for the other patients who do not have one. It will be difficult for them.”

Follow the advice

Martin Barkley, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said the hospital followed guidelines issued to spine units in England.

“In accordance with these guidelines, our clinicians have examined each patient,” he said in a statement.

“Mose Masoe made great strides in his rehabilitation during his stay at Pinderfields Hospital and should be released from inpatient care in the near future.

“However, after talking to him and his rugby club, his release has been brought forward and he will receive further rehabilitation at his home.

“We thank Mose Masoe for the kind words he shared during his stay at the spinal unit regarding the care he received from us. He leaves us our best wishes.”