Unfortunately, astronauts cannot simply land a habitat on the lunar surface and settle down. Instead, they will have to build a safe habitat to protect them from radiation, extreme temperature variations – ranging from nine negative Fahrenheit to 313 negative Fahrenheit (22 negative Celsius to 191 negative Celsius) – and the impacts of micrometeorites.

Another goal of the Artemis program is for astronauts to find and use water on the moon, as well as other resources available to them on or below the surface to enable long-term exploration. Artemis is the sustainable way to return to the moon “for good,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. Unlike the Apollo program, this suggests a sustained presence on and around the moon.

The materials found on the moon, or those that the astronauts already have with them, are therefore essential to the agency’s sustainable approach. Previous studies on possible building materials for moon bases were based on materials that had to be brought to the moon.

In a new study, researchers studied what would happen if moon dust, known as regolith, was mixed with a component of human urine called urea to create a kind of concrete that could be 3D printed to build a structure suitable for human habitation. The study published last week in the Journal of Cleaner Production

“To make the geopolymer concrete that will be used on the moon, the idea is to use what is there: regolith, or loose material from the surface of the moon and ice water present in some regions, “said Ramón Pamies, author of the study. and professor at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena in Spain.

But the researchers wanted to limit the amount of water used, as this will be necessary for astronauts and survival systems.

“With this study, we saw that waste, such as the urine of personnel occupying the moon bases, could also be used,” he said. “The two main components of this bodily fluid are water and urea, a molecule that breaks the hydrogen bonds and therefore reduces the viscosities [thickness] many aqueous mixtures. “

The researchers decided to test whether urea could be used as a plasticizer in concrete, which can soften the mixture to make it more flexible before the concrete hardens.

For the test, a material similar to regolith, developed by the European Space Agency, was combined with urea and transformed into cylinders using a 3D printer.

Other common plasticizers, such as naphthalene and polycarboxylate, were also mixed with regolith and printed in the same manner for comparison.

After printing, the samples were tested to see if they could support weight loads, including just over two pounds and another closer to 25 pounds.

Sampling cylinders made from urea and naphthalene could contain the heavyweights and maintain a generally stable shape. Both were easy to use in the 3D printer.

The samples were also subjected to eight thaw and freeze cycles – something they would likely experience on the moon when temperatures changed. They withstood a maximum temperature of 176 degrees Fahrenheit during the tests.

Additional studies to track these samples are currently underway, the researchers said.

They want to test how the samples would react in a vacuum by simulating the most severe conditions on the lunar surface to see if the compounds could evaporate or if the temperature variations cause cracks.

They also want to test whether the concrete can withstand bombardment by meteorites and provide adequate protection against high radiation levels.

And the simulation of actual 3D printing, as it would happen on the moon to create building blocks for human habitation, should be evaluated to determine the pitfalls and challenges, they said.

“We have not yet studied how urea would be extracted from urine, as we are assessing whether this would be really necessary, as perhaps its other components could also be used to form geopolymer concrete,” said Anna -Lena Kjøniksen, study. co-author and professor at Østfold University College in Norway.