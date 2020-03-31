By the end of May, it should be clear if professional baseball will be played at all this season. Until then, minor leaguers will be paid.

The Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that a weekly allowance of $ 400 for minor league players has been extended until May 31. In the unlikely event that the season begins before this date, wages will replace benefits.

Money is crucial for minor leaguers, who are not paid during the off season. Current minimum wages for minor leagues range from $ 290 per week in beginner leagues, where the season lasts three months, to $ 502 per week in triple-A, where the season lasts five months.

Major league team owners, not minor league team owners, pay minor league players. In its announcement, the MLB said it had suspended minor league contracts following the national emergency declared by President Trump.

The league could also have suspended major league contracts, but instead reached an agreement with the players’ union which, if canceled a season, would provide players with 4% of their 2020 wages and would award most players a full year of service. .

Minor league players are not represented by a union.

The suspension of minor league contracts has been called a “procedural matter” by the MLB because the ban on large rallies prevents minor league matches. But the agreement between the owners of major leagues and the owners of minor leagues expires this fall, and with it the requirement for MLB teams to provide players to affiliated minor league teams.

The MLB has stated that it wants to eliminate 42 minor league teams, and with them some 1,000 player jobs. In its agreement with the players’ union, the MLB obtained the right to shorten the project in 2020 and 2021, so that the major league teams could have fewer players to supply to the minor league teams.