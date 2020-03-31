Miami mayor Francis Suarez is out of quarantine of coronaviruses after 18 days of isolation, he announced this week.

Suarez said Monday that he was allowed to leave his home and reconnect with his family after a second negative test for COVID-19.

“Hey guys, I have good news to share with you,” said Suarez in a video posted on Twitter. “I finally got my results. My second results came back negative. So I can officially leave quarantine. My family is on my way to give me a big hug and a kiss. “

The second negative test meets the guidelines of the strictest disease control and prevention centers for a person to be released from self-isolation, said Suarez.

“I am deeply grateful to all for your support throughout this journey,” tweeted Suarez. “This is a small victory in our ongoing battle to defeat COVID-19.”

Suarez released his diagnosis on March 13, saying he had tested positive for coronavirus four days after attending a conference in Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian government official who contracted the disease.

Suarez was the first publicly identified case of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County, sparking a wave of tests in Miami, including that of dozens of elected officials, administrators and wives of city commissioners who had had contact with the mayor, Miami Herald reports.

She appreciated her newfound freedom by taking a quick bike ride with her children.

“My message is that I believe we can beat him,” Suarez told the Herald. “I just beat him today. I believe we can beat it if we get together, follow medical advice and discipline ourselves.