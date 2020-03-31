The continuous positive pressure device (CPAP), which has been redesigned from an existing machine in less than 100 hours, has been recommended for use by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, according to a statement from the University College London (UCL)), who worked on the project.

CPAP machines have been used in hospitals in China and Italy at treat coronavirus infections , with reports indicating that about half of these patients have avoided the need for ventilators, the statement said. There is a severe shortage of ventilators in many countries, including Great Britain, which are fighting serious epidemics.

“These devices will help save lives by ensuring that ventilators, a limited resource, are used only for the most seriously ill,” said Professor Mervyn Singer, intensive care consultant at University College London Hospitals (UCLH) .

CPAP devices help keep patients’ airways open and increase the amount of oxygen entering the lungs by pushing air and oxygen into the mouth and nose at a continuous rate. According to the statement, 100 of the newly designed machines will be used in clinical trials at UCLH, with “rapid deployment to hospitals across the country before the expected increase in hospital admissions at Covid-19”.

Professor Tim Baker of UCL said that a process which can take years had been reduced to a few days, explaining that the team had worked “hourly” to dismantle and analyze an existing device before using computer simulations to “create a state of the art version suitable for mass production. ” Following clinical trials, Mercedes and other F1 teams could produce up to 1,000 devices a day. Some experts have expressed concern that the use of CPAP machines may endanger hospital staff by creating a mist of droplets containing the virus. But the British National Health Service has recommended that the devices be used to treat patients with coronavirus, saying the risk of infection is low as long as staff wear personal protective equipment. Andy Cowell, general manager of Mercedes-AMG high-performance powertrains, said he was proud that the F1 engine manufacturer was able to participate and help deliver the aircraft in “the quickest time possible”. Lewis Hamilton won his sixth F1 world title in 2019 behind the wheel of a Mercedes car. The start of this year’s season has been postponed at least until June because of the pandemic. Race to a fan Airbus EADSF (( Ford F (( BAE systems BAESF (( In addition, a consortium of companies includingandand several F1 teams said Monday they have received orders from the British government to produce more than 10,000 fans. The consortium has said it will start production this week and expects to receive prompt regulatory approval after a final audit. F1 teams working on the project include McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, Renault Sport Racing and Williams. Last week, vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson said he designed a new fan to treat patients with coronavirus. He plans to manufacture 10,000 devices for the British government and donate 5,000 to the global effort.

