But Monday brought the good news that the life-saving operation is back.

Branson was born with a rare liver disease and has always been told that he will one day need a transplant.

Before the surgery was postponed, Branson told CNN that he had only a few weeks left to live.

In February, his uncle was approved as a living donor and a transplant was scheduled for March 25. But a coronavirus has broken out in the United States.

Twelve days before his uncle had surgery, Branson said his surgeon called to say the procedure was stopped. Branson’s surgery was essential, but surgery to remove his uncle’s liver was elective and all non-essential surgeries were canceled in light of the pandemic.

Branson has been told that the hospital expects the coronavirus to peak in a few weeks, which could close the window on transplants for a year, he said.

Before Monday’s announcement that his surgery is scheduled for next week, Branson feared he would have to wait for another donor.

He was preparing for the possibility that the timer would run out before he could find a solution.

“I feel like I have definitely lived much longer than anyone expected, and I have accomplished a decent number of things, affected a few people, so even if this death sentence is the case, I am ready to accept it, “said Branson. .