With high school sports on hold, preparatory columnist Eric Sondheimer looks back at some of the most memorable championship games.

The year is 2001. Taft plays Dorsey in the Colosseum city section championship football game. There are seven seconds left. Taft has the ball on his own 32 yard line and has a 14-13 lead. All the Toreadors have to do is run the clock with a single punt.

“I think we haven’t had a punt all season,” said Taft coach Troy Starr. “I said to myself,” Throw the ball and the game is over. “

On the sidelines of Dorsey, coach Paul Knox had been practicing a blocked punt all week and had finally told his team to use it for a time out.

“We thought we could block one,” said Knox.

The ball was slammed at the bettor Issac Garden. Jesus Jimenez of Dorsey somehow deflected the ball. It was the easy part. The next part was all luck.

“The kid who blocked him was the last to get out of the line of scrimmage,” said Starr. “He raised his hand and it hit his hand. Then the punt went sideways from five to 10 meters and the miracle happened when Dorsey’s guy went to pick it up, missed it and hit his shin and went 25 meters straight into the area goals. He couldn’t do that a million times. Then there was the big heap. “

Henry Madge of Dorsey found the ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a superb 19-14 victory.

“The end was the wildest I have ever known,” said Knox, a Hall of Fame coach who began coaching in 1985 and is a head coach at Washington Prep. “We took a team photo afterwards but there was so much chaos that I was not in the photo.”

Starr said he had “replayed this game thousands of times” in his mind.

“If I had to start over, I wouldn’t have kicked the ball,” he said. “You don’t just play with the game in play in the last game. Better give them a long throw in the end zone. It was just luck that it was perfectly blocked. guy just grabbed him and picked him up, we had guys around him to attack him. He hit his shin and walked 25 yards. To date, I feel bad about it. “

Starr remembers that Knox was gracious afterwards. Her 11 year old son was crying.

“Paul took the time to introduce himself and comfort my son,” said Starr. “It’s Paul Knox at his best. He had so much empathy. “