The singer treated some people on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic at a meal.
On Monday, a verified Twitter account, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch to his emergency staff.
“SURPRISE! @Lizzo treated our emergency staff at #HenryFordHospital for lunch today and shared a thank you message to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front line,” said the tweet. “#Lizzo, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”
The tweet included a video of singer “Truth Hurts” thanking hospital workers.
“I just wanted to thank you very much for everything you do during this pandemic,” said Lizzo. “It’s certainly not easy and you put yourself on the front line, that’s why I wanted to offer you a meal.”
And Henry Ford was not the only hospital to benefit from it.
A tweet from M Health Fairview’s verified Twitter account in Minneapolis, Minnesota, read on Monday “This time you work in the emergency room and @Lizzo surprises you with a lunch!”
Lizzo was born in Detroit and moved to Houston, Texas and Minneapolis later in life.
CNN asked a representative of the singer to comment.
