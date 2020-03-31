The singer treated some people on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic at a meal.

On Monday, a verified Twitter account, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch to his emergency staff.

“SURPRISE! @Lizzo treated our emergency staff at #HenryFordHospital for lunch today and shared a thank you message to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front line,” said the tweet. “#Lizzo, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

The tweet included a video of singer “Truth Hurts” thanking hospital workers.