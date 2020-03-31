Workers record information on incoming passengers at a coronavirus screening checkpoint in Shanghai, China, March 19. Yin Liqin / China News Service / Getty Images

Chinese health officials will include asymptomatic cases of the new coronavirus in their official count as of Wednesday, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The move comes amid growing public concern over asymptomatic cases, of which 1,541 were under medical observation in China at the end of Monday, according to the National Health Commission (NHC). This includes 205 cases imported from overseas.

Officials will also tighten up screening and quarantine rules targeting asymptomatic cases – defined as people who tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms – said Chang Jile, a senior NHC official, at a conference press in Wuhan.

So far, asymptomatic cases have not been counted as confirmed cases as directed by the Chinese government.

Asymptomatic cases – as well as their close contacts – will be isolated for 14 days immediately after their discovery.

Their quarantine will only be lifted after two negative tests for the coronavirus, in tests administered 24 hours apart. If they develop symptoms during isolation, they will become confirmed cases and undergo treatment in designated hospitals.

On Monday, a task force on the virus chaired by Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the deputy head of the country, called for “giving priority to asymptomatic cases, detection, contact tracing, isolation and treatment, in order to lock in previous earnings and close potential loopholes in containment, “said a government statement.

A woman in central China’s Henan Province was infected with the deadly virus last week after being in contact with a friend, a local doctor, who was later identified as an asymptomatic case.

As the Chinese government prepares to lift the foreclosure measures at the epicenter of origin of the pandemic, the history of Henan has aroused intense interest and anxiety over the nature of asymptomatic infectious carriers and the question of whether the authorities have been transparent enough to report such cases.