Lakers star LeBron James and many other basketball fans realized their wish on Monday when the news revealed that Michael Jordan’s 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” would begin airing on April 19 at place of June 2 announced previously.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Monday evening expect ABC and ESPN to announce the new broadcast date on Tuesday.

James was part of the choir of people who believed that, with the NBA season suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no better time to release the series than now. He went on Twitter Monday night to celebrate.

April 19 cannot happen quickly enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!! 🗣Yessir! 🍿 #Last Dance – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2020

“The Last Dance” documents the last season of Jordan, arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. A film crew obtained all access during the season. The 10-part series will be delivered in one-hour episodes with previously unseen behind-the-scenes videos and over 100 interviews.

James is planning an audience windfall for ESPN, with live programming currently at a minimum.

“What if they release this thing now?” Opinions on this? “James said during the Thurdsay Road Trippin podcast on Uninterrupted, the All-Star multimedia platform.” Look, if I’m Michael Jordan, I’m going over there and I’m on a conference call and I’m like, ” OK, what’s the reason we’re going to stick with it until June now? Compared to where everyone is at home now? “”