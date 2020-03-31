LeBron James is apparently delighted with the latest exclusive from Post.

NBA superstar tweeted his pleasure about ESPN’s decision to postpone the release of its highly anticipated 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance”, until April 19 due to NBA postponement due to coronavirus, as reported Monday evening Andrew Marchand.

“April 19 can’t happen fast enough. I CAN’T WAIT !! Yes,” wrote James, adding a popcorn emoji with the hashtag #LastDance.

James had suggested last week Richard Jefferson’s Podcast on Road Trippin that the release date be postponed compared to its planned release in June and that everyone be cut off from their home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, if I’m Michael Jordan, I’m going over there and making a conference call and I’m like,” Okay, what’s the reason we’re going to hang on to it until June now? Compared to now where everyone is at home? Said James. “Because it’s done [being edited]. It is done. Yes it’s done. “

The documentary is about the 1997-1998 season, the last season – and the sixth championship – for Jordan and coach Phil Jackson with the Chicago Bulls. ESPN has teamed up with Jordan, Netflix, the NBA and Mandalay Sports Media to produce the series.