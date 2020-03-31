The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are not the only plummeting stocks of coronavirus.

Tua Tagovailoa’s stock plan could take a hit with the sport at a standstill in the middle of a report that “several teams” now prefer Justin Herbert “due to injuries and unknowns”, according to NFL analyst Matt Miller.

The unknowns Miller refers to relate to the long-term health and sustainability of 22-year-old Tagovailoa. Alabama quarterback entered the 2019 season as favorite for No. 1 overall pick, but suffered a devastating hip injury to Mississippi State on November 16 that knocked him out for the season.

He finished with 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions and a completion percentage of 71.4 in nine games in 2019, while Oregon’s Herbert finished with 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns, six interceptions and a percentage of completion of 66.8.

“Don’t be surprised if Justin Herbert is the second quarterback chosen as there are no injury questions regarding his assessment,” said Miller on Monday.

Neither Tagovailoa nor Joe Burrow of the LSU competed in the combine drills, but Burrow remains the number one pick and match with no serious injury issues to taint his record.

Tagovailoa has received “overwhelmingly positive reports” from teams who have been able to assess his health in the NFL Combine and has appeared impressive in videos posted on social media. He planned to show his skills and improvement to Scouts on his own professional day on April 9.

Now, with austere measures taken to enforce social distancing, teams will have to make a decision on Tagovailoa without evaluating it in person before the project this month.

“In a normal year, you could honestly argue that Tua should be the No. 2 overall choice and perhaps the No. 1 overall choice,” a senior team official told Miller on Sunday. “But because you speak up for a third party when it comes to their medical exams, the teams are going to be a little hesitant.”

Herbert is not without fault, however. Prior to the 2019 season, Miller noted “some concerns about the mental aspects” for the 22-year-old, who may lack the presence and gregarious nature required for quarterbacks in the current era.

“I think people worry about leadership and I’m a pretty calm guy,” Herbert told Sun-Sentinel in January. “But I would say that I’m not too calm. I’m going to talk to you. So there are those things with which I want to be transparent and give a good representation of myself.”

Although social isolation has an impact on all players if team activities cannot resume in time for training camp, Tagovailoa may be more embarrassed than others because he probably needs more time to get back in shape.

It is also possible that the teams have less risk appetite in this global project, the epidemic of coronavirus weighing heavily on the minds of the people, which could have an impact on several players, not only on Tagovailoa.