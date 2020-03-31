It wasn’t what Joe Buck had in mind.

The main man play-by-play on Fox for football and baseball asked fans to send him videos from his home and he would call action from these times to keep his voice loud and his Twitter followers entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. And if Buck called your video, he asked you to donate to a local charity during these difficult times.

There have been many examples of this, but also some “NSFW” videos Buck wishes you hadn’t sent him his way.

“Yeah, I got quite a few,” Buck told KMOX Radio in St. Louis. “And you have to be careful. You have to browse these videos like the Zapruder movie because you are afraid that there is something in the background, that there will be something hidden like a Highlights Magazine that we should not focus on, but it is still there and it becomes something on the internet where I put my voice to something that I shouldn’t have.

“Yeah, I had a few submissions from a man and a woman, which just didn’t seem appropriate to put my voice to this point in my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. I watch these videos very carefully and choose the ones that I think are the healthiest. “

Here are some more “healthy” examples that Buck called.