It was a struggle for Jim Ross to read his own words.

The legendary announcer’s new fight book, “Under the Black Hat: My Life in WWE and Beyond,” offers a detailed and emotional glimpse into the latter part of his time with World Wrestling Entertainment. He picks up where his previous book, “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling”, stopped, covering his return from a fight with Bell’s palsy for WrestleMania 15 in 1999 to separate him from WWE in April 2018, a year after his wife, Jan, died tragically in a car accident.

Going back to memories of his “angel” and his death in the final chapter with co-author Bill O’Brien, “Under the Black Hat” is a deeply personal project for Ross. He called the recording of the audiobook “the hardest thing I have ever done from a performance standpoint” and he did it with “so many tears in my eyes that I could not read the script “.

“Whenever I read a passage we wrote, I would relive it,” said Ross, 68, in a telephone interview. “I went there. I knew what I was wearing. I knew what she felt. It was hard, man. “

The book, expected to be released March 31, is also full of countless stories, conversations and behind-the-scenes ideas for wrestling fans. This includes how Ross would tabulate the performers’ earnings as WWE Talent Relations Manager, calling for the death of Owen Hart live, hiring staff for a WCW TV show that never went produced and sharing Jack Daniels and the beers in a “sanctuary” parking lot with The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels after WrestleMania 26.

At the start of the book, Ross takes us through the final days of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as a full-time wrestler in WWE. He remembers his reservations with Austin’s heel turn and checking out “The Rattlesnake” in the hospital with WWE CEO Vince McMahon before his retirement game at WrestleMania 19. Austin suffered from anxiety before the match, wanting it to be his. high quality. One of the best never wanted to “go out with sympathy”.

“It was difficult to see him in the hospital,” said Ross, who is currently an announcer and senior advisor for All Elite Wrestling. “We didn’t know until late Saturday night that he was even going to participate in the match. That’s why we changed the order. Rock and Austin did not close the show at WrestleMania 19 and that is the reason. “

The book is also a great overview of the challenges Ross faced while working for McMahon. This takes us through the WWE President’s thought process on wrestlers such as Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar, the possible pressure on Ross’ professional relationships with him and McMahon being there when he needed it most.

“I think people think it’s going to be an ax job, a revealing type agreement. This is not the case, “said Ross. “I’m just being honest about this. Vince and I had, and still have mutual respect for me. We are both prisoners of our own business. We can love our business more than we should.”

Ross said that at the height of his WWE job as an administrator – before his colon surgery in 2005 – he was treating himself with Ambien and Xanax and continuing with Crown Royal. We see Ross throughout the book trying to calculate his own self-esteem while working for the complicated McMahon. Ross says he had “some of the greatest conversations in the world” with McMahon when they were one-on-one.

He says that part of the blame for what happened to him behind the scenes in WWE also falls to him, because he let his ego get in the way and didn’t communicate his feelings about things sometimes. With hindsight, Ross sees that he has structured his work, from advertising, to talent relations, to booking house shows, so that he always had something to do and it was ” a mistake”.

“I imitated Vince in many ways, where I worked more and spent more of my passionate time, more of my emotions, more of my emotional investment in WWE than I did anything else,” said Ross. “And I regret it because now my little angel is gone and there are all kinds of times when I could have done more with her than I did not because I put the work forward.”

After being removed from the commentary just before WrestleMania 26, Ross says in the book, “I saw myself mainly through the lens of my career. When it was going well, then I did well; and when it was not, it was difficult to live with. “

Jan, still there to pick it up through the ups and downs, replied, “I wish you could see yourself as they [the wrestlers] you all see “and” you can’t let your value go up and down because of your airtime “.

But what happened to him on camera – from entering and leaving the advertiser’s booth to his clumsy quarrel with colleague Michael Cole – was more personal because he was not playing a character.

“It was me that it happened,” said Ross. “I didn’t have a fictitious name or a fictitious personality. What you saw on TV, for better or worse, was what it was. This is who I was. This is who I am . “

Ross seemed to have escaped McMahon’s WWE bubble when Triple H asked him to help launch NXT in 2012, with characters like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Paige still there. He loved Florida weather, really loved producing new advertisers and coaching wrestlers.

This quickly ended when longtime partner Jerry “The King” Lawler had a heart attack on “Monday Night Raw” and Ross was called in to replace him the following week. Ross, who now plays a similar role with AEW, said he would have been “absolutely” happy and satisfied if he could have stayed at NXT.

“Being involved in a training operation like NXT, I would find that some of these young children need my feedback,” said Ross. “They needed my support. They needed my positive motivation and it is a self-propelled prophecy. It’s good for all of us. “

After going through all of this, Ross left a new perspective on life. He hopes the lesson from “Under the Black Hat” will be that no matter how bad something seems to be, you can overcome it. Ross faced bouts of Bell’s palsy that left him unable to smile, ups and downs professionally, and lost his 25-year-old wife in an instant. This forced Ross to get out of depression while living alone and working only twice for WWE in 2018.

“I spend more time counting my blessings than reciting” the poor me “,” he said of his current outlook on life.

Ross really feels like part of a team at AEW. He learned from mistakes. He got rid of his friends who brought negativity into his life, spends more time with his daughters and grandchildren while taking better care of his health.

“Never let your life beat you,” said Ross. “You don’t have to let yourself be beaten. We don’t have to take the hand that is distributed to us. We can’t do much about what is distributed to us, but we can do everything about what we do on the hand that is given to us. “

“Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and JRSBBQ.com