Captain Aston Villa Jack grealish His apologies came after British media reported that he had been photographed at the scene of a traffic accident on Sunday morning, where two parked cars suffered minor damage. Villa says she fined and disciplined Grealish.

In a video message posted on Twitter Monday, Grealish said he was “deeply embarrassed” by an incident “this weekend” where he admitted visiting a friend despite government directives to avoid displacement useless. Grealish did not mention a traffic incident in his apology.

Police were called to the Dickens Heath district of Solihull in central England just before 10 a.m. local time on Sunday where two parked cars sustained minor damage, PA Media reported.

CNN contacted the police for further comments.

British media reported that Grealish’s car was involved in the incident, citing images which appeared to show Grealish and his car at the scene. Before the incident, Grealish posted on social media, asking his supporters to follow government directives and “stay at home”. “To help save lives, you have to stay at home. Leave your house only to buy food, buy medicine, or exercise,” Grealish said in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday. Grealish posted an apology video on his social media on Monday: “I just want to make a little video message just to say how deeply embarrassed I am about what happened this weekend.” “Obviously I just got a call from a friend asking to go to his friend’s house, and I stupidly agreed to do so,” he said, adding that he would follow government advice “in the near future”. In a statement released on Monday, the Premier League football club said it was “deeply disappointed” with Grealish’s actions. “Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored government advice to stay home during the coronavirus crisis,” the club said in a statement. “The club’s captain, Jack Grealish, accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and completely unnecessary. It violated government directives which are clear and must be followed by everyone,” added the club. Grealish, 24, is Villa’s star player. The club are in the relegation zone of the Premier League and if Villa is relegated – if and when the best flight in England takes over – the midfielder is likely to be sold.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/31/football/jack-grealish-lockdown-apology-intl-scli-gbr/index.html