Kathmandu, Nepal – Hundreds of stranded Americans left Nepal on a repatriation flight on Tuesday, a few days after a complete lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation to help fight the coronavirus.

A U.S. Airways Qatar Airways flight flew 302 Americans from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport in Washington, DC Seniors, families with children and people with health issues were given priority over the flight .

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 Americans are still in the country, but says not everyone is looking to leave. Plans for future evacuation flights for more Americans were unclear.

Passengers on Tuesday’s flight reported paying $ 1,250 for the head office.

Stranded US citizens arrive on a Qatar Airways flight to Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 31, 2020. Several US citizens are stranded in Nepal due to the national lockdown imposed in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Niranjan Shrestha / AP



“I have a three month visa and I was hoping to stay another month and a half,” said one of the passengers, Ryan Paugh, a software engineer from Washington, D.C., who was hiking in Nepal. “We don’t feel like we want to leave, but it is the right decision to return to the United States until the pandemic subsides.”

Cameron Collins, a plumber from Albany, New York, was hiking and learning yoga when he too decided to shorten his trip and go home.

“I just feel like I should go home and be with my family,” he said. “I’m just nervous about the result.”

The number of foreign tourists to Nepal was estimated at 10,000 when the lockdown was imposed last week. Over the weekend, two flights to Germany and one to France removed Europeans from the country.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry said it had taken several days to collect Americans from various locations and bring them to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, before the flight could be arranged.

“We wanted to make sure we had time to get these people back from these remote places so that we could send a flight to the United States, actually capturing as many people as possible,” said Berry.

Following the lockout, all flights were halted in Nepal and vehicles were pulled from the road, while shops, markets and offices were closed.

Nepal has confirmed five cases of coronavirus, including one who recovered from it.