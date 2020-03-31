Google will ignore its traditional April Fool jokes and pranks on its platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

“Under normal circumstances, April Fools is a Google tradition and a time to celebrate what makes us an unconventional business,” wrote Lorraine Twohill, Googles marketing manager, in an email to society. obtained by Business Insider.

“This year, we will take the year of this tradition out of respect for all those who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Our highest goal right now is to be useful to people, so let’s keep the jokes for next April, which will no doubt be much brighter than this, “she continued.

“We have already stopped the centralized efforts of April Fool, but we realize that there may be smaller projects in teams that we ignore. Please analyze these efforts and make sure your teams stop at the jokes they may have planned – internally or externally. “

Google’s first foray into April’s pranks took place in 2000, when it triggered the MentalPlex hoax in which users were asked to project a mental image of what they were looking for while setting a GIF – causing several funny error messages.

Among other jokes over the years, there were reports on a plan for the human settlement of Mars, a micro-drop button on Gamil and “Google Translate for animals”.

CEO Sundar Pichai also encouraged staff – most of whom work remotely – to volunteer in their communities during the pandemic and increased donations from company employees to $ 10,000 per employee per year, according to Business Insider.