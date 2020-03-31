“Absolutely not. It was a little bit out of the blue,” Hellman told CNN.

But during a period of social distancing, it was one of the best options for Hellman, a 71-year-old man living in Manitou Springs, Colorado, a resort outside Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak.

“I have COPD and heart problems – all the things they say people my age are susceptible to coronavirus. I’ve basically spent the past three weeks at home,” said Hellman. COPD is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a disease that affects the respiratory system.

So her 10-year-old neighbor Karen Eveleth trained her dog, Sundance, to help deliver food to Hellman.

“I also prepare meals for him and Sundance brings back the empty bowls,” Eveleth told CNN. And with the motivation of a dried duck treat, “Sunny” usually delivers 8-pound chickens, bags of flour, vegetables, and plastic bowls. “Every day we send something back and forth. He’s just happy to do his job,” said Hellman. The humble hero The idea came to Eveleth after seeing the story of a comforting dog in a Denver hospital. “I thought,” Wait a second, I have a dog that could help, “Eveleth told CNN.” I called her and told her I was going to the grocery store. And I knew she was isolated by herself. Her sister checks her once a week. But now there is no more verification because of the isolation. So, I decided to just shop and she agreed. ” Eveleth says that Sundance has always been eager to help others. “He is a humble hero. When he hears something fall, he knows that I have to go get it for mom because I have a backache. He also receives the mail. I have the transporter leave the box open. Sunny has two siblings, but delivery and pickup aren’t in their DNA, “Eveleth told CNN. Hellman says that all of his neighbors have offered their help in one way or another, but Sundance’s help is a little different. “It’s the most fun,” said Hellman with a chuckle.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/31/us/iyw-dog-delivers-groceries-to-neighbor-trnd/index.html