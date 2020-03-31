On Tuesday morning, Salem Omar woke up with a sore throat, so he put on his traditional Emirati white thob and headed straight for the United Arab Emirates’ latest Covid-19 test center: driving service.

The instructions exploded on a designated FM radio station while doctors and nurses hissed around scrubs and face masks, taking nasal swabs, printing labels and stacking samples to send to a nearby laboratory.

“In order to ensure my safety and that of the children and the family, I decided to come and take the test in order to avoid any risk for others,” explains Omar.

Barely 24 hours later, the results would be sent to him by SMS.

The United Arab Emirates is the fifth country in the world to implement Covid-19 driving tests as part of an intensive mass screening campaign for the virus.

The oil-rich state has the second highest test density in the world. It screens around 22,900 cases per million people and has performed more than 220,000 tests in total, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

Last week, the UAE more than tripled its purchase of test kits – from 30,000 to 100,000 – from Seegene, one of its major South Korean suppliers, according to Jeehoon Park, the company’s executive director in the Middle East .

The United Arab Emirates was the first country in the Middle East to report a confirmed case of Covid-19. As of March 31, the UAE has recorded 664 cases and four deaths from the pandemic, according to MOHAP.