Geffen Playhouse launches from Wednesday a series of new short performances from his home featuring Jefferson Mays, Lauren Patten and Julia Sweeney.

Westwood theater company to release digital series, titled Geffen Stayhouse , on its website and on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram every Wednesday until its doors open again to the public. It is among many theaters who have interrupted their operations since mid-March due to the new coronavirus .

“It is important to remind our clients and theatergoers that there is an artistic light at the end of this tunnel,” said Geffen Playhouse executive director Gil Cates Jr. in an interview. “In these uncertain times, it is important to nurture the soul and know that we will eventually return to a familiar world and culture, and I think the arts, in their own way, can help. It is also an opportunity to introduce people to new and complementary ways of experiencing theater that they may never have thought of before. “

Programming will include Mays, a Tony winner for “I Am My Own Wife”, who won raves at Geffen in 2018 with his solo “A Christmas Carol;” Rory O’Malley , who plays King George in “Hamilton” and hosts the podcast “Geffen Playhouse Unscripted”; Sweeney, including the solo exhibition “Older and wider” played at Geffen last year; and Patten, Broadway star “Small serrated pill” (Geffen Playhouse is a producer of the musical).

Content will be recorded and not broadcast live, as many social distancing scene artists have made recently. The artists can occupy the time as they wish.

“While I would love a Jefferson Mays cooking tutorial, what we ask the artists to do is do something they would do if they were at the theater, or if they were trying something new or new material, to a group of friends, “said Cates.” We leave this interpretation entirely to the individual, so each week will be a real surprise for us. “

Geffen has partnered with BroadwayHD to offer a free 30-day trial of theater-centered streaming service (for which anyone can sign up using the promotional code “GPHFM” until April 23) .

BroadwayHD teamed up with Geffen to capture live productions by Eugene O’Neill “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” with Alfred Molina and Jane Kaczmarek, Will Eno “Thom Pain (Based on Nothing)” with Rainn Wilson and Benjamin Scheuer “The Lion”, which are now available on request as part of its library of hundreds of titles.