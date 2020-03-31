Ford plans to produce 50,000 fans within 100 days to meet the demand for essential coronavirus machines.

Through a partnership with GE Healthcare, the automaker has announced that it will start manufacturing fans by the week of April 20 at its auto parts plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with the goal of producing 50,000 d ” here on July 4 and up to 30,000 per month thereafter.

“The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in significant numbers,” Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said Monday.

The initiative – which a Trump administration official compared to Ford’s production of tanks during World War II – comes as states face a shortage of machines that can help keep patients alive of coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state would need nearly 30,000 fans when the virus crisis peaks at the American epicenter of the pandemic.

According to a press release, GE Healthcare will license the design of ventilators for Airon Corp., a Florida-based company specializing in high-tech life-sustaining products. The machine operates at atmospheric pressure and does not require electricity to treat patients with coronavirus, said Ford.

Employees at the Ford plant in Michigan will manufacture fans “almost 24 hours a day” with 7,200 machines a week at full production, the company said. This is much more than Airon’s current production of three of its pNeuton model A fans each day.

Ford’s announcement came after President Trump put pressure on the company on a Friday Tweeter at “GET GO ON VENTILATORS, FAST!” Trump invoked the Defense Production Act that day to force rival automaker General Motors to manufacture fans.

But Peter Navarro, the White House defense production law coordinator, praised Ford on Monday for helping the country’s “large-scale war” against the virus.

“Just like Ford in the past century, its manufacturing could shift from automotive production to tank production seamlessly during World War II, the Ford team is working with GE Healthcare to use its engineering and manufacturing capabilities impressive to voluntarily help this nation solve one of its most pressing problems, “said Navarro in a statement.