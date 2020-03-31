Food banks are reporting a 40% increase in demand, on average, said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries and meal programs nationwide. Some say they see the number of people asking for help double or quadruple.

“It’s the speed at which it hits us that makes the fight so difficult,” said Fitzgerald. “The current inventories we have in place were not designed to serve the number of people who need help now.”

Feeding America depends on getting 1.4 billion meals a year from donations from retailers, such as Walmart and supermarkets . This channel has seen a “significant and rapid plunge” in deliveries recently due to consumer demand in stores and supply chain constraints Said Fitzgerald. Its donations from food manufacturers, which total about 580 million meals, also fell by about half this month.

This forces Feeding America to buy Provisions manufacturers and distributors of food products, but these deliveries can take up to four weeks to reach the food banks in its network.

“Food banks could very well reduce their stocks to the point of not having enough food to distribute,” she said.

In addition to all this, food banks rely on approximately 2 million volunteers – including many seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus – to help pack and distribute food. Many of these people stay at home, which makes it even more difficult for food banks to manage the crushing of new customers, said Fitzgerald.

The number of volunteers working at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank initially dropped dramatically, in part because the nonprofit follows social distancing guidelines so that volunteers stay six feet from one other, and in part because many normal volunteers stay at home, said CEO Michael Flood. . But so far, it has had enough volunteers to continue operations, even if the pace is slower.

“Usually the volunteers come and it’s like a little hive of activity – assembly line and all that. So we’ve completely changed that to follow these health guidelines,” said Flood. “It slows down efficiency. It slows production. It really changed things quite significantly.”

Some pantries even have to close because they don’t have enough volunteers or because they don’t have enough cleaning supplies to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

About 55 of the 550 food programs served by Central Florida’s second food bank have been temporarily closed in part due to a shortage of volunteers, said Dave Krepcho, CEO of the food bank. He expects more to do the same.

This comes at a time when the number of Floridians looking for food aid has skyrocketed. The Second Harvest interactive map showing food locations now receives 1,200 clicks a day, up from 35 before the pandemic.

The number of meals distributed by the Orlando Food Bank has doubled to 280,000 a day. But donations from local retailers fell to almost zero, forcing Second Harvest to buy $ 350,000 in groceries instead of the more typical $ 85,000 for a three-week supply, Krepcho said.

He is waiting for an infusion of The Emergency supplies Food Aid Program, a federal program that has just received $ 850 million in additional funding in the last two Congress rescue programs. It cannot happen quickly enough, he said.

“My concern is that we will see food and funding dwindle,” said Krepcho, adding that some pantries must already drive out Floridians in need. “The level of service would drop dramatically. This means that tens of thousands of people in our community will literally have no food to eat.”

To safely respond to the increased demand in the era of social distancing, food banks have set up places of passage, where staff and volunteers can simply drop a box of groceries in the trunk or on the someone’s back seat.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has supplied food to approximately 4,000 vehicles in three recent events, but has had to refuse hundreds. The traffic has been backed up for miles, said Lisa Scales, the agency’s CEO.

Monday, 40 cars were already lined up at 9 a.m.ET, although distribution didn’t start until noon. Over 800 vehicles ended up receiving crates of groceries.

The food bank hopes to host two or three of these events per week, in addition to serving its 500 pantries, soup kitchens and other meal programs in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“There is a lot of fear in the community,” said Scales. “They’re worried that they can make ends meet. They don’t know how long they will be out of work.”