Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister told CNN the show had generated a lot of interest in the matter. His office receives about six tips a day, he said.

“We are already receiving new advice and we hope to close this cold file with the help of the public,” Chronister told CNN. “Since the documentary was released, we are receiving approximately six pieces of advice a day regarding this matter. We are examining each one in depth.”

He also posted a new call for information on his personal Twitter account.