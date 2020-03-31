Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister told CNN the show had generated a lot of interest in the matter. His office receives about six tips a day, he said.
“We are already receiving new advice and we hope to close this cold file with the help of the public,” Chronister told CNN. “Since the documentary was released, we are receiving approximately six pieces of advice a day regarding this matter. We are examining each one in depth.”
He also posted a new call for information on his personal Twitter account.
“Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine made #TigerKing fashionable, I thought it was the right time to ask for new leads,” he wrote. He tweeted a poster containing information about Lewis and encouraged anyone with information to call the non-emergency number for the sheriff’s office.
Oklahoma zoo owner “Joe Exotic”, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in the Baskin murder conspiracy and other charges, has repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and fed her body of tigers during her animal center rescue.
Lewis was last seen on August 18, 1997, according to the sheriff’s message.
“As with any case at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we want to end the families involved and the community. We are seeing more interest in this matter thanks to Tiger King and we encourage everyone who knows something to call 813-247-8200, “Says Chronister.
