Eminem shared that his daughter obtained a 3.9 GPA from Michigan State University and is doing well.
“She is fine,” he said. “She made me proud for sure.”
Young Mathers and her mother, Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, are well known to Eminem fans for her words.
These days, Hailie Jade Mathers is a social media influencer with more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.
His father, 47, said “it’s definitely crazy” that he has a daughter his age.
Eminem adopted his daughter’s two half sisters and said that he helped raise a niece who is also now an adult.
“When I think of my accomplishments, it’s probably the thing I’m most proud of … being able to raise kids,” said Eminem.
