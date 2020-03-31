British DJ who battled leukemia – and who later tested positive for coronavirus – died after telling doctors to “save someone else’s life” and stop giving them medicine, says his family.

Liam Downing, who turned 30 just five days before his death, learned that he had contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital for a suspected infection on March 16, Metro UK reported.

At that time, the doctors informed him that there was nothing else to do to cure his cancer, which he had been fighting for two years, the newspaper reported.

On March 21, Downing therefore decided to refuse any other medication because he did not want to further weigh down the country’s national health service, his family said.

“Liam had [spoken] with the specialist about his options, “said his sister Laura GoFundMe page to help pay for his burial costs. “At the end of the conversation, Liam had made the courageous decision to stop taking medication and to be rather comfortable and receive end-of-life care instead.”

“It was a huge shock to all of our family and friends, but it was Liam’s wish,” she wrote. “He had fought the battle for as long as he could with leukemia and no longer wanted to waste NHS money and selflessly said,” Save someone else’s life with it. “

Laura also paid tribute to her brother in a Facebook publication now viral.

“Expecting Liam to be at least a few months old, he started making a list of things he wanted to do before he died,” she wrote. “Then being told he had a coronavirus was just devastating. He was never going to do what he wanted. “

“We didn’t know if he was going to see his 30th birthday [and] I am so grateful to him, ”she continued. “I’m incredibly proud of you Liam! You have fought so long and hard, but now is the time to relax! You no longer have pain! “

More than 22,400 cases of COVID-19 and 1,400 deaths have been reported in the United Kingdom, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.