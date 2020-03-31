Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on a number of countries to provide clear and accurate data on the coronavirus epidemic within their borders so that the global risk of a pandemic can be estimated.

“When you hear doctors Fauci and Birx talking about risks and talking about deaths trying to think about how to model, what they need is data. And they need data from Italy, China, Iran, “said Pompeo. Fox News’ Monday, Sean Hannity, referring to members of the White House task force, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

“We need each country to step up its efforts and provide accurate and transparent information. And we can’t have that if we have misinformation instead. More lives will be at risk not only today but in the weeks to come as we face this enormous challenge, “he added.

China, where the virus broke out in December in Wuhan city, reported 82,272 cases, according to the Communist Party. The Chinese government has said the epidemic is beginning to stabilize, but the claims are met with skepticism.

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Beijing to spread the disinformation and said the coronavirus cases in the country have been downplayed by “a factor of 15 to 40 times”.

Italy, one of the hardest hit countries, has reported 101,739 cases and Iran has 44,605, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Later in Hannity’s interview, Pompeo defended President Trump by referring to the epidemic as “Chinese coronavirus,” a term adopted after Chinese propaganda efforts to blame the US military for the epidemic. .

“President Trump was very clear and even repeated it this morning, he said it was the Chinese coronavirus,” said Pompeo.

“What we have been looking for here from the start is that we just want to make sure we understand what happened in order to prevent loss of life,” he said.

Pompeo went on to say that the United States would cooperate with all countries to obtain information to fight the pandemic.