“We are focusing on fever and a notable symptom of the lower respiratory tract – coughing or difficulty breathing,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine of Nashville.

Being able to identify these symptoms and act on them if necessary is essential.

Here’s what you need to know.

Fever

Fever is a key symptom, experts say. Do not set a number, but know that it really is not a fever until your temperature reaches at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) for children and adults.

“There are many misconceptions about fever. The average daily temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), but we all go up and down a little during the day to half a degree or a degree, “said Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious diseases division at the Children’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

“So 99.0 degrees or 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit is not a fever,” he said.

When checking for fever, do not rely on a temperature taken in the morning. Rather take your time in the late afternoon and early evening.

“Our temperature is not the same during the day. If you take it at eight in the morning, it may be normal,” said Schaffner.

“One of the most common manifestations of fever is that your temperature rises in the late afternoon and early evening – it’s a common way for viruses to produce fever.”

Cough

Coughing is another key symptom, but it’s not just any cough, said Schaffner. It should be a dry cough that you feel in your chest.

“It’s not a tickle in your throat. You don’t just clear your throat. It’s not just irritated. You don’t put anything, you don’t spit anything,” said Schaffner.

“The cough is bothersome, it comes from your sternum or sternum. And you can say that your bronchi are inflamed or irritated,” he added.

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath can be a third – and very serious – manifestation of Covid-19, and it can happen on its own, without a cough. If your chest becomes tight or you start to feel like you can’t breathe deeply enough to breathe, it’s a sign to act, experts say.

“In case of shortness of breath, call your health care provider, local emergency department or emergency department immediately,” said President of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris.

“If the shortness of breath is severe enough, you should call 911,” added Harris.

In addition to difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, the CDC lists emergency warning signs for Covid-19 as “persistent chest pain or pressure”, “bluish lips or face” – which indicates lack of oxygen – and sudden mental confusion or lethargy and inability to wake up.

Get medical attention immediately, says the CDC.

Flu and cold symptoms

These three symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – are not the only signs of illness seen in Covid-19.

Many other symptoms can resemble the flu, including headaches, digestive problems, body aches and fatigue, which can be serious. Other symptoms can also resemble a cold or allergies, such as a runny nose, sore throat and sneezing.

Experts most likely say that you just have a cold or the flu – after all, they can also cause fever and cough. One possible sign that you may have Covid-19 is if your symptoms, especially shortness of breath, do not improve after about a week, but actually get worse.

Unusual symptoms

A strange symptom that could report an early Covid-19 infection was recently identified by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

In a statement on their website, they reported symptoms of anosmia or lack of smell and dysgeusia or lack of taste, should be used to identify possible Covid-19 infections.

“Anosmia, in particular, has been observed in patients who tested positive for the coronavirus without any other symptoms,” the statement said.

It has long been known in the medical literature that sudden loss of odor can be associated with respiratory infections caused by other types of coronavirus.

The same goes for conjunctivitis, a highly contagious disease also known as pink eye. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the thin, transparent layer of tissue, called the conjunctiva, that covers the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid.

Reports from China and around the world show that about 1% to 3% of people with Covid-19 also suffered from conjunctivitis.

But this new coronavirus, also called SARS-CoV-2, is just one of the many viruses that can cause conjunctivitis, so it’s no surprise to scientists that this recently discovered virus does the same.

Yet a pink or red eye could be a plus sign t u You must call your doctor if you also have other telltale symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Overall, “I think we’re getting a little bit more information on the types of symptoms that patients may have,” said CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in the news program. from CNN’s New Day.

“In a study done in China where they looked at some of the first patients, some 200 patients, they found that the digestive or gastrointestinal gastrointestinal symptoms were actually present in about half of the patients,” said Gupta.

the study described a unique subset of milder cases in which the first symptoms were digestive problems such as diarrhea, often without fever. These patients experienced delays in testing and diagnosis than patients with respiratory problems and took longer to clear the virus from their systems.

So what should you do?

“Right now the advice – and it may change – is that if you have cold and flu-like symptoms and they are mild to moderate, stay home and try to manage them.” Harris said, with rest, hydration and the use of anti-fever medications.

This advice does not apply if you are over 60 because the immune system weakens with age, or if you are pregnant – anyone concerned about coronavirus should call their healthcare professional, According to the CDC

It is not known if pregnant women are more likely to become seriously ill with coronavirus, but the The CDC said women are experiencing change in their bodies during pregnancy, which can increase the risk of certain infections.

In general, Covid-19 infections are more risky if you have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease or asthma, heart failure or heart disease, sickle cell anemia, cancer (or undergo chemotherapy), kidney disease with dialysis, a body Mass index (BMI) over 40 (extremely obese) or an autoimmune disease.

“Older patients and individuals with underlying medical conditions or who are immunocompromised should contact their doctor early in the course of any illness, even mild”, CDC advises

To be clear, you are at higher risk – even if you are young – if you have underlying health conditions.

“People under the age of 60 with underlying illnesses, diabetes, heart disease, immunocompromised or suffering from any type of lung disease before, these people are more vulnerable despite their young age,” said Schaffner.

A travel story in an area where the new coronavirus is prevalent (and these parts of the world, including the United States, are increasing every day) is obviously another key factor in deciding whether your symptoms may be Covid-19 or not.

How to be assessed

If you have no symptoms, please do not request a test or add to the backlog of calls at test centers, clinics, hospitals and others, experts say.

“We don’t test people without symptoms because it’s a resource problem,” said Schaffner of the Vanderbilt assessment center.

“However, we insist that people with this small group of important symptoms – fever and anything related to the lower respiratory tract such as coughing and difficulty breathing – should be assessed.”

If you have these three signs, where should you go?

“If you have insurance and are looking for a provider or someone to contact or contact, there is always a number on the back of your insurance card; or if you go online, there is information for patients, “said Harris.

“If you don’t have insurance, you can start with the state health department or local community health centers, these are officially known as federally qualified health centers “said Harris, adding that some states have a 1-800 emergency call number.

“If there is a test and evaluation center near you, you can go there directly,” said Schaffer. “It is always a good idea to let them know that you are coming. Otherwise, you need to call your health care provider and they will tell you what to do.”