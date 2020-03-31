For a little culture during your quarantine at home, we offer daily recommendations for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are nine choices for Tuesday, all Pacific hours:

Ailey All Access

This online portal of the famous American dance theater Alvin Ailey in New York offers dance lessons, short films and other original content, as well as performances of complete works, including one of the emblematic pieces by the founder of Alvin Ailey, “Revelations” (available until 4 p.m. Thursday). . Free. youtube.com

Violinist Johnny Gandelsman

The Grammy-winning violinist performs live Bach’s six cello suites transcribed for violin – the very program he was to perform in a canceled concert at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/JGandelsman

“Rambling Boy”

This 2009 documentary traces the life and career of the late great acoustic bass player and jazz musician Charlie Haden, who played with everyone, from the Ornette Coleman Quartet to the Portuguese guitarra player Carlos Paredes. Available until April 5. Free. vimeo.com

At home with Gustavo

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel shares some of his favorite music, along with his thoughts on how music unites us, in this new one-hour radio show hosted by Brian Lauritzen of KUSC. 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (in English); 7 p.m. Sunday (in Spanish). Free. 91.5 KUSC.FM and kusc.org

“Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!”

Barry Edelstein, art director of the Old Globe in San Diego, guides viewers through the finer points of Bard poetry in this family presentation. 6.30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/TheOldGlobe

Home Share daily newspapers

This new week-long series from Art Share L.A., a non-profit downtown, presents 20-minute performances by musicians, dancers, vocal artists and others. Tuesday’s offer: “Our’s Together”, an exploration of ceremonial dance by Rissi, creative director of the Sokamba Performing Arts Company. 2 p.m. Tuesday. Free; requires Zoom (password “artshare”); zoom.us. Full schedule at artsharela.org

“24-hour plays: viral monologues”

Short plays written by playwrights including Bekah Brunstetter and Eric Bogosian are performed at home by stars such as Michael Shannon, Dylan Baker and “Succession” actress Juliana Canfield. Available at any time. Free; donations accepted. 24hourplays.com

Opera family time

The Los Angeles Opera’s new LAO at Home page offers kid-friendly content, including songs and lesson plans to help young people become the opici afficiandos of tomorrow. Available at any time. Free. laopera.org

“Kindertransport rescuers and rescued: a second generation conversation”

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust presents this discussion of a World War II program that brought thousands of Jewish children from Nazi-occupied territories to safety in Britain. 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Free. Register for lamoth.org

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs). Check back for new choices Tuesday through Saturday.