Coronavirus can be found in the air, even when patients are not in the room, according to a new study.

Scientists have found traces of the virus in rooms and outside the halls of the University of Nebraska medical center, where diagnosed patients were placed in isolation, according to the MedRxiv report.

“We also identified a number of samples that detected the virus’s genes in the air, which confirmed for us the value of prioritizing respiratory protection when possible and prioritizing negative pressure environments for to provide direct patient care to these people, “said co-author John Lowe, who is vice-chancellor of interprofessional health safety training and education, in a statement.

The study, which was not peer reviewed, collected air samples from 11 hospital rooms and found high levels of virus concentration.

Samples from hallways outside the rooms where hospital workers entered and left were also positive, the report said.

The researchers said the study does not assess whether the virus is contagious in the air, but reinforces the need for personal protective equipment for medical personnel until there are more conclusive conclusions about the subject.

“Studies like these are necessary to understand the proper precautions for health workers, first responders and others who care for the sick and are necessary to fight this pandemic,” said co-author Joshua Santarpia, associate professor of pathology and microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“This ongoing work will continue to improve our understanding of … transmission and will help identify ways to improve the safety of care for patients with this disease.”

The World Health Organization has insisted that the virus is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets, such as coughing and sneezing.