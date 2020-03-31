Social distancing guidelines for staying 6 feet from others can be woefully inadequate, warns a scientist – saying the coronavirus could travel 27 feet and linger for hours.

MIT Associate Professor Lydia Bourouiba, who has studied the dynamics of coughing and sneezing for years, warns recently published research that the current guidelines are based on outdated models from the 1930s.

Rather than the supposed safety of 6 feet, Bourouiba warns that “pathogenic droplets of all sizes can travel from 23 to 27 feet”.

His research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, also warns that “the droplets that settle along the path can contaminate surfaces” – and “droplet residues or nuclei” can “remain suspended in the air for hours”.

It notes a 2020 report from China which showed that “viral particles could be found in the ventilation systems of hospital rooms for patients with COVID-19”.

Bourouiba fears that the current guidelines are “too simplified” and “limit the effectiveness of the proposed interventions” against the deadly pandemic.

She says it’s especially urgent for healthcare workers who she says face an “underestimated potential exposure range” when treating the sick and dying.

“There is an urgent need to revise the guidelines currently given by the [World Health Organization] and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] on the need for protective equipment, especially for front-line health workers “, Bourouiba told USA Today.

The World Health Organization – which suggests 3 feet is enough to stay safe – told USA Today that it “welcomed” the studies.

“WHO is closely monitoring emerging evidence on this critical topic and will update this science note as more information becomes available,” WHO said in a statement.