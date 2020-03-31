Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of Fountains of Wayne who also won an Emmy for his work as a composer on the television show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, is said to be on a ventilator in a hospital in northern New State York fighting coronavirus.

“He is very sick and heavily sedated, like all people on ventilation,” said longtime lawyer Josh Grier. Variety Tuesday dismissing an earlier rumor that Schlesinger was in a coma.

Schlesinger, who also plays with the Ivy and Tinted Windows groups, was hospitalized for about a week after being tested positive for the virus, said Grier. Billboard. The store indicated that the singer-songwriter’s condition was improving.

The 52-year-old, whose group is best known for his hit “Stacy’s Mom”, won Emmy Awards for his work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and the 65th and 66th Tony Awards as well as a Grammy for ” Colbert’s Christmas: the greatest gift of all! He has Oscar and Golden Globe nodding for the song “That Thing You Do!” And a Tony nomination for the score for “Cry-Baby.”

Attempts to contact Grier for further comments failed Tuesday morning.