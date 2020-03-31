The comedian, 45, posted an emotional video on Instagram, thanking his family for their love and friends for their jokes during an eight-day hospital stay.

“Thank you to my wonderful rock wife for my foundation and to everyone who reached out. For all my comedians, personal friends and #JRE family, that meant a lot,” he wrote in caption.

Yo said, “I’m at home now, self-quarantined since I’ve been in the hospital for eight days. A lot of people are wondering what’s going on, so basically I went to the hospital . I have pneumonia and a crown at the same time, if you look at the news, it’s the deadly combo right there. Man, it was scary. When I got there, the doctor said, “It’s going to be okay. quickly and it will go very quickly. “”

He thanked friends for bringing supplies to his wife, Claire Schreiner, and his son, Oliver, saying “it meant so much” and that he enjoyed watching people drop boxes at the front door in through his Ring doorbell videos.