Craig Morris, his wife, two children and three grandchildren are no longer booked for a seven-day vacation in hell.

But they were fought by the cruise ship Carnival at every stage.

Morris, 71, and his family were booked in three cabins on the Carnival Panorama, which was scheduled to depart from Long Beach on April 11.

Until Monday, Carnival had insisted that the Riverside resident was out of luck if he wanted his $ 7,500 cost reimbursed. Instead, the company said that he and his family could book a different cruise at any time during the next 12 months.

Needless to say, it was not a very attractive option.

“We are not going to cruise in the next 12 months,” Morris told me. “At my age, I can’t risk it.”

Carnival announced on Monday that it would extend a voluntary travel suspension until May 11 and offer refunds to passengers whose trips have been canceled.

The fact that Morris had to spend weeks wrestling with the world’s largest cruise ship for a refund illustrates the frustration many travelers have experienced recently with cruise ships, airlines, hotels, and other businesses that don’t didn’t want to give up their profits, whatever the circumstances.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “I am amazed that it took them so long to act.”

Recent horror stories of people trapped on cruise ships while the coronavirus raged from bridge to bridge would make a sea vacation more like a death wish than a relaxing vacation.

Friday, Holland America Zaandam belonging to the Carnival reported that four people died on the ship and dozens of others exhibited symptoms of coronavirus.

Still, Morris, who estimates that he and his wife have taken about a dozen cruises over the years, told me that he couldn’t get Carnival to listen to reason.

“I paid $ 7,500 last July for this trip,” he said. “But no matter how much I explained how dangerous it is, Carnival continued to say that they would not refund my money.”

Carnival’s intransigence in recent weeks mirrors that of many other cruise lines and major airlines. Yes, you can reprogram. But no, in most cases you cannot get your money back.

Meanwhile, cruise lines, airlines, hotels and other hoteliers have been quick to seek taxpayer dollars to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

Advocates should be made for the rescue of troubled American airlines, although, as I wrote, there should be conditions attached. Cruise lines are more difficult to sell in terms of salvage.

Like the airlines, these companies have taken advantage of President Trump’s multi-billion dollar tax cut, engaging in share buybacks to cushion shareholders’ pockets.

It’s bad enough. Worse, most major cruise lines are incorporated outside the United States and do not pay federal income tax.

Carnival’s head office is in Miami, but the company is incorporated in Panama. Most of its ships, including the Carnival Panorama, fly the Panamanian flag.

Foreign flags allow cruise ships to bypass stricter U.S. regulations, including safety regulations, and take advantage of the more favorable tax benefits of home ports.

The $ 2 trillion aid package signed on Friday appears to be leaving the cruise industry in the cold. It limits financial aid to companies incorporated in the United States with a majority of workers based in the country.

But the industry can still receive its share of the rescue pie. Trump said last week that aid to cruise lines remains on the cards.

“We are going to work very hard on the cruise industry, and we will try to find a solution,” he said, referring to Carnival as “a big company”.

Carnival announced in February 2018 that he would spend up to $ 1 billion to buy back his own shares as part of a plan to “increase shareholder return”.

Over a three-year period, the company said it has allocated $ 3.5 billion for share buybacks and doubled the quarterly dividends paid to shareholders.

Morris began to rethink his next family cruise to Mexico while watching the Diamond Princess drama play off the coast of Japan last month.

More than 3,700 passengers and crew were trapped on the Diamond Princess as the coronavirus crossed the ship. More than 700 people tested positive. At least 10 are dead.

A second Princess ship, the Grand Princess, docked in Oakland this month after a trip to Hawaii. At least 103 passengers tested positive for coronavirus. Two died.

Princess Cruises is a subsidiary of Carnival.

“When I saw all of this happen, I was petrified,” said Morris. “There was no way I could take my family on a cruise.”

He did not have travel insurance, but that might not have helped. As I mentioned earlier, epidemics are systematically listed as an exclusion in most travel policies.

“I called Carnival and explained our situation and asked for a refund,” said Morris. “All they were willing to offer was credit for a future cruise.”

Vance Gulliksen, a spokesperson for Carnival, told me last week that rules are rules. It was before Monday’s announcement that the Morris cruise had been canceled.

“Please understand that this is a special circumstance, and normally guests such as Mr. Morris and his traveling companions who have not purchased travel insurance would be subject to our cancellation guidelines,” said Gulliksen.

Those guidelines require passengers to lose 75% of their fare for cancellations made between 29 and 15 days before a cruise.

Cancellations made 14 days or less before a cruise require passengers to forgo 100% of their booking cost.

Gulliksen told me on Monday that Morris “can now opt for a full refund.”

“We remain committed to our return to service and will use this time to continue to build additional processes, protocols and resources to protect the health and safety of our customers, crew and the destinations we serve”, a Carnival said in a statement.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and look forward to welcoming them on a future Carnival cruise.”

I asked Morris if it was in the cards.

“No,” he replied without hesitation. “Maybe a Disney cruise. We will never go with Carnival again. “

Carnival shareholders may want to put this long-term customer feedback alongside the short-term gain from all of these share buybacks.