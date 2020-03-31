Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister told CNN the show had generated a lot of interest in the matter. His office receives about six tips a day, he said.

“We are already receiving new advice and we hope to close this cold file with the help of the public,” Chronister told CNN. “Since the documentary was released, we are receiving approximately six pieces of advice a day regarding this matter. We are examining each one in depth.”

Chronister told reporters on Tuesday at a video press conference that he has tasked a detective supervisor with hunting down any new leads generated by the show.

“The matter remains open, we never close a cold matter,” he said.

None of the advice so far has been credible, he said.

He also posted a new call for information on his personal Twitter account.

“Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine made #TigerKing fashionable, I thought it was the right time to ask for new leads,” he wrote. He tweeted a poster with information about Lewis and encouraged anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number.

Lewis, who is said to be 81, was last seen on August 18, 1997, according to the sheriff’s message.

Chronister told reporters that he had watched the series and said that it was “interesting”, but that it did not present any information that the investigators had not verified.

“They certainly did run it in some way for entertainment purposes,” he said.

Chronister said the case was extremely complicated and that everyone involved had theories about what had happened to Lewis.

He said investigators had never found enough probable reasons to charge anyone with a crime – or even to determine that a crime had been committed.

At the time, they didn’t have GPS or cellphones that could have helped locate Lewis, said Chronister.

Investigators have entered DNA samples from Lewis’ parents into law enforcement databases in the hopes of finding a match, he said.

Oklahoma Zoo owner “Joe Exotic” (Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage), serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in the conspiracy to murder on behalf of Baskin and other charges, has charged several Baskin is said to have killed her husband and fed her body to the tigers at her animal rescue center.

He claimed that a septic tank on the Big Cat Rescue property could contain evidence.

Chronister stated that the septic tank was not even there when Lewis disappeared.

Baskin has denied any involvement in the disappearance. CNN contacted Baskin but did not receive a response.

Chronister said Baskin refused to take a polygraph test a few years ago because his lawyer said it would not justify her if she succeeded. He said they had seen no new evidence that would warrant a new request.

Lewis has traveled to Costa Rica often, and Chronister said they have studied the possibility that there may have been a leak. However, there is no evidence that he chartered an airplane and there is no evidence that he used one of his two passports to leave the country.

“As with any case at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we want to end the families involved and the community. We are seeing more interest in this matter thanks to Tiger King and we encourage everyone who knows something to call 813-247-8200, “Says Chronister.