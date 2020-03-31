CNN’s prime time anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the network said on Tuesday.

The cable news network said that Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, will continue to air his night program, which will air at 9 p.m. East.

“In these difficult times which seem to be getting more difficult and complicated from day to day, I have just discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter.

“I have been exposed to people in the past few days who have subsequently tested positive and have had fever, chills, and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and to Cristina. It would make me feel worse than this disease! “

Cuomo aired from CNN headquarters on the west side of Manhattan until Monday, when it aired from its Long Island home.

His interviews with his brother – which included teasing from siblings – became one of the program’s hot spots during otherwise grim reports of the pandemic.