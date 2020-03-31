He feels good and will continue to anchor at 9 p.m. “Cuomo Prime Time” program from his home.

“In these difficult times which seem to be getting more difficult and complicated from day to day, I have just discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter

“I have been exposed to people in the past few days who have subsequently tested positive and have had fever, chills, and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and to Cristina. It would make me feel worse than this disease!”

Cuomo was at CNN’s offices in New York’s Hudson Yards neighborhood on Friday. He dropped anchor from his home on Monday and interviewed his brother, Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The two men exchanged fraternal barbats at the ancestor’s basement live fire location.