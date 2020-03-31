The Carolina Panthers are in the middle of a strange offseason.

After a final spot in NFC South, they saw their two cornerstones of the franchise, Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton, move away. Kuechly retired and the Panthers released Newton after trying in vain to trade him. Then they signed QB Teddy Bridgewater for a $ 60 million, three-year contract, a curious decision given that they are planning a long reconstruction (and the fact that the already difficult NFC South has just added Tom Brady). But their most particular challenge may involve the star who remains on their team – Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey just had one of the most prolific seasons of all time for an attacking semifinal: he led the NFL with 2,392 versatile yards (the third highest mark in NFL history), surpassing the bar. 1,000 yards in rushing and receiving. . The third year comeback was so good that it made the first All-Pro team in two positions, and is still only 23 years old.

In previous years, the team could have had an easy call to make. The off-season after a star’s third year is often the time when they get a significant overtime: Jared Goff and Carson Wentz both got lucrative offers last year, and Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson should both break the bank before the start of the 2020 season.

The problem is that McCaffrey is a ball carrier, and recent history has not been tender with this position. Two seasons ago, the Rams RB Todd Gurley came out of an equally dominant season. In his third year in the NFL, Gurley had 2,093 versatile yards, taking the award for attacking player of the year and leading the Rams to a surprise playoff spot.

The Rams rewarded him with a $ 60 million four-year extension, and the team went to the Super Bowl. But in doing so, Los Angeles pushed its star player into the ground. After amassing 535 carryovers in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Gurley developed knee arthritis and missed much of the Rams’ playoffs in 2018. He was far from the same player in 2019, running only 857 meters, and Los Angeles cut it this month – only two years after its extension.

The past two seasons have shattered the illusion that a ball carrier is a good investment, especially as the league spends more passes. The Veon Bell signed a four-year, $ 52.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019, still a lucrative deal despite having held a full year with the Steelers. Bell then had its worst season, rushing for just 789 yards behind a brutal Jets offense.

Former Chargers RB Melvin Gordon also resisted – with less success. He missed the first four games of the 2019 season, which opened the door for 2017 free agent Austin Ekeler to take his place and dominate (122.5 yards per game over that period). Ekeler, who is more of a hybrid ball carrier / receiver, outstripped Gordon on his return and ended up being the guy the Chargers paid for (four years, $ 24.5 million). Gordon, meanwhile, settled for $ 16 million over two years with the Broncos.

Which puts the Panthers in an almost impossible position with McCaffrey. Given its versatility and reception capacity, it could be considered at a different level like the aforementioned back and be high in the wide receiver market (think of a much more productive Ekeler).

But like Gurley, McCaffrey has had a huge workload since joining the NFL – his 403 hits led the NFL last season. Gurley was also 23 when he signed his overtime, and an NFL workload can age a ball carrier very quickly.

The prudent decision might be that the Panthers trade McCaffrey. They are already rebuilding, and its value will never be higher than it is now. But lose Newton, Kuechly and McCaffrey during the same off-season could spark a total Carolina fan revolt.

It’s a tough time being a NFL ball carrier right now, but it’s also a challenge for teams with young star players in that position. You don’t want to lose your guy, but you also don’t want to overpay him and end up with a bad, non-tradable contract if he stops working. The Saints and Giants will soon be faced with similar puzzles with Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley.

Things change quickly in the NFL, and teams take the risk of paying RB. But even the smartest minds in the league might not know what to do with CMC.