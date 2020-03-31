In times of crisis, even the followers of the dark art of negative publicity sometimes show their softer side. Campaigns try to make their candidates sympathetic and in control, while figuring out how to attack their opponents without appearing exploitative or petty.

Some, like Collins, have removed traditional spots for those that look like public service announcements, with the address of the federal government’s coronavirus website blinking on the screen. Other outside campaigns and groups continued to attack, became silent, or had not yet figured out how to advertise in the midst of the pandemic.

Producing paid communications in the age of coronaviruses presents both opportunities and challenges.

“People who argue that you should be standing (on the air) will say,” Well, television and digital eyeballs are on the rise because people are trapped at home and very worried, “said McCarthy . “And the con side will say,” Well, what are you going to say? “”

McCarthy is perhaps best known for creating the infamous announcement of Willie Horton , a racist attack which aimed to present Michael Dukakis, candidate for the Democratic presidency of 1988, as an offense against crime. But when asked to compare the current climate to another era, McCarthy made reference to one of his announcements following another life-changing event: a place in 2004 in which Ashley, an Ohio girl who lost her mother in the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, describes her meeting with comforting President George W. Bush. In the ad, Ashley said, “He is the most important man in the world and all he wanted to do was make sure I was safe, that I was OK.”

McCarthy believes that the double health and economic crisis caused by the worsening pandemic could shape the 2020 election even more than September 11 affected the 2002 and 2004 elections. “We are in an advertising environment that doesn’t has never been seen in America before, “he said.

How campaigns convey the crisis

This new reality has already taken precedence over the presidential race and is also starting to sink the ballot boxes. While President Donald Trump’s approval rating has improved to 49%, the best of his presidency according to Gallup, the democrats did not remain silent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to daily White House media briefings with videos and a new podcast from his Delaware home. Democrats have attacked to highlight weaknesses in the Trump administration’s response, in particular the President’s initial understatement of the spread of the virus and the refusal to take responsibility for the lack of available tests. Priorités USA, a super democratic PAC that supported Biden, threw a $ 6 million TV and digital purchase in four battlefield states – Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Listening to him brags about the quality of his work, the way he would give himself a 10, the way people don’t realize how smart he is in this stuff, as the numbers go up. arrow every hour – in terms of the number of cases in this country – is completely fair, “Priorities executive director Patrick McHugh told CNN. “It is important to hold him accountable for his failures.”

Republicans portrayed these attacks as cynical and political. Democrats’ announcements “disgusting” and “politicizing” the pandemic, Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine recently told CNN

Top-down candidates did not hesitate to use the coronavirus – and the government’s response to it – in their advertising.

After the Senate passed a bill to extend paid sick leave for workers, Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired fighter pilot running against the majority of the Senate Mitch McConnell, criticized his handling of the bill in A declaration , declaring that the Kentucky Republican “put his personal political agenda above our well-being”.

McConnell’s campaign in turn built on his powerful role in the Senate, responding with his first television commercial of the year . After scanning aerial views of Washington, DC and scenes of the majority leader in the halls of the Capitol, the narrator accuses McGrath of “we (ing) this crisis”.

“While Amy McGrath is lying, Mitch McConnell is in charge,” said the narrator, before the government’s response website for coronaviruses flashes on the screen.

But while a national crisis can confer legitimacy on incumbents, in particular a leader of the Senate at the center of negotiations the greatest economic stimulus in the history of the United States , it can also provide challengers with an opportunity to try to resonate with average Americans by identifying with them.

McGrath released last week a new announcement showing her and her family “locked up” at home. As her children and husband play on the ground behind her, McGrath speaks directly to the camera of the network of volunteers that his campaign has organized to help “families and seniors in Kentucky”.

Challengers and outside groups that support them can also use advertisements during a national crisis to criticize those in power.

On the same day that Collins released his press announcement, the Liberal group Majority Forward, which has ties to the Senate Democratic leadership, launched a six-digit announcement inviting voters to thank its Democratic rival, President of the House of Commons, Sara Gideon. The group accused that “Washington was dragging its feet”, Gideon has reached an agreement for millions of dollars in aid to the Mainers. That night, however, the Senate adopted its $ 2 trillion response to the crisis.

Majority Forward also launched the attack in Georgia, seizing senators’ stock trading reports to argue in six-digit digital advertisements that Sens Republicans. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue used their positions of power to benefit from them during the pandemic. Both senators have denied any wrongdoing, and there is no evidence that the legislator broke any laws or broke the rules of the Senate, although the justice ministry has started to investigate trades of some legislators who carried out transactions before the market fell.

A changing industry

Just as the coronavirus changed lives on the campaign trail, it affects the logistics of how campaigns tell their stories.

Collins’ ad, for example, was a “takeout” shoot with “skeleton crew,” said McCarthy. Last Monday, they filmed Collins at the headquarters of the National Republican Senate campaign in Washington and sent two people – one with a “small low-end camera” and one staff member – to Maine to shoot the workers first. pandemic line. They edited the spot and sent it to TV stations the next day.

Mark Putnam, a Democrat advertising veteran, told CNN that McGrath’s latest ad was filmed on a video camera by a staff member who was six feet from the Senate candidate and his family.

But in addition to the McGrath announcement, the filming “has pretty much stopped,” he said.

“We hope that we will be shooting again soon,” said Putnam. “If not, we will find ways to speak to voters when the time is right.”

So far, however, those who create advertisements have not been spared the economic downturn.

“It is not only difficult for campaigns, it is also devastating for freelancers in the video industry,” said Putnam. “The cameramen, the handles, the electricians, the gaffers, the sound engineers, the make-up artists, etc., are all turning their lives to shoot. Their work has stopped.”