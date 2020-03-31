In times of crisis, even the followers of the dark art of negative publicity sometimes show their softer side. Campaigns try to make their candidates sympathetic and in control, while figuring out how to attack their opponents without appearing exploitative or petty.
Some, like Collins, have removed traditional spots for those that look like public service announcements, with the address of the federal government’s coronavirus website blinking on the screen. Other outside campaigns and groups continued to attack, became silent, or had not yet figured out how to advertise in the midst of the pandemic.
Producing paid communications in the age of coronaviruses presents both opportunities and challenges.
“People who argue that you should be standing (on the air) will say,” Well, television and digital eyeballs are on the rise because people are trapped at home and very worried, “said McCarthy . “And the con side will say,” Well, what are you going to say? “”
McCarthy believes that the double health and economic crisis caused by the worsening pandemic could shape the 2020 election even more than September 11 affected the 2002 and 2004 elections. “We are in an advertising environment that doesn’t has never been seen in America before, “he said.
How campaigns convey the crisis
“Listening to him brags about the quality of his work, the way he would give himself a 10, the way people don’t realize how smart he is in this stuff, as the numbers go up. arrow every hour – in terms of the number of cases in this country – is completely fair, “Priorities executive director Patrick McHugh told CNN. “It is important to hold him accountable for his failures.”
Top-down candidates did not hesitate to use the coronavirus – and the government’s response to it – in their advertising.
“While Amy McGrath is lying, Mitch McConnell is in charge,” said the narrator, before the government’s response website for coronaviruses flashes on the screen.
Challengers and outside groups that support them can also use advertisements during a national crisis to criticize those in power.
On the same day that Collins released his press announcement, the Liberal group Majority Forward, which has ties to the Senate Democratic leadership, launched a six-digit announcement inviting voters to thank its Democratic rival, President of the House of Commons, Sara Gideon. The group accused that “Washington was dragging its feet”, Gideon has reached an agreement for millions of dollars in aid to the Mainers. That night, however, the Senate adopted its $ 2 trillion response to the crisis.
A changing industry
Just as the coronavirus changed lives on the campaign trail, it affects the logistics of how campaigns tell their stories.
Collins’ ad, for example, was a “takeout” shoot with “skeleton crew,” said McCarthy. Last Monday, they filmed Collins at the headquarters of the National Republican Senate campaign in Washington and sent two people – one with a “small low-end camera” and one staff member – to Maine to shoot the workers first. pandemic line. They edited the spot and sent it to TV stations the next day.
Mark Putnam, a Democrat advertising veteran, told CNN that McGrath’s latest ad was filmed on a video camera by a staff member who was six feet from the Senate candidate and his family.
But in addition to the McGrath announcement, the filming “has pretty much stopped,” he said.
“We hope that we will be shooting again soon,” said Putnam. “If not, we will find ways to speak to voters when the time is right.”
So far, however, those who create advertisements have not been spared the economic downturn.
“It is not only difficult for campaigns, it is also devastating for freelancers in the video industry,” said Putnam. “The cameramen, the handles, the electricians, the gaffers, the sound engineers, the make-up artists, etc., are all turning their lives to shoot. Their work has stopped.”
