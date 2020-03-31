Several other forces have released details of their own similar responses, which include on-the-spot roadside checks of anyone seen while driving. Meanwhile, a trade organization for convenience store workers said that “brutal” officers were telling traders that they could not store Easter eggs, denouncing “an overzealous application and a misreading of the rules”.

Figures from all political horizons have raised concerns.

A former judge of the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, Johnathan Sumption, warned that the British police might slip into territory usually occupied by authoritarian regimes and dictatorships.

“This is what a police state looks like,” Sumption said on BBC radio on Monday. “It is a state in which a government can issue orders or express preferences without legal authority, and the police will uphold the wishes of ministers.”

Legislation tabled quickly last week allows officers to beautiful people gather in groups of more than two or leave their home without valid reason, and the measures are less severe than in several other countries.

But these increased powers have nevertheless created an embarrassing dynamic in a country where the police do not carry weapons and where the friendly caricature of a “bobby on the beat” still resounds.

The confusion is only exacerbated by the fact that Britain’s foreclosure is more loose than that of countries like Italy or Spain. People are allowed to leave their homes to buy necessities, exercise, provide medical services, or go to work if absolutely vital.

Additional confusion has arisen because the rules are interpreted differently – including by the British government. When he announced the restrictions, Johnson said that people would be allowed to leave their homes for some form of daily exercise. This orientation is repeated on government website

But the regulations themselves do not specify a number or type of exercise, saying only that people are allowed to go “to exercise alone or with other members of their household”.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC radio on Tuesday that people should not drive to rural areas to take their dogs for a walk – but that is not prohibited by regulation either.

Police urged to maintain public confidence

A widespread debate on police tactics against coronaviruses began last week when Derbyshire forces released a drone video showing unintentional people walking in Peak District National Park.

The clip highlighted a number of vehicles at a road stop, before showing a couple walking their dog and another man walking alone.

It was not clear that either party was flouting government guidelines for outdoor exercise. But the guidelines also warn against travel, leading Derbyshire police video to label travel “nonessential”, triggering an online reaction.

“We understand that people will have different opinions on this message, however, we will not be sorry to have used legal and appropriate methods to keep people safe,” the force replied on Twitter.

Since then, many examples of harsh crackdowns have come to light – usually by the police themselves, who have made their methods known on social media, including spot checks on road users.

In North Yorkshire, police released a photo showing a group of officers stopping a car. “This driver was making an essential trip, unfortunately others are not”, they wrote.

Criticism of police methods is far from universal, and those who ignore social distancing rules by gathering in parks or hosting parties have also been the target of public anger.

Transport Secretary Shapps told Sky News on Tuesday that “the police do hard work and do it well”, he added: “I am sure there are individual examples where perhaps you look at it and think it may be a little further than they should have gone. “

But feeling growing concern about the officers’ approach, one of the UK’s highest-ranking police officers on Monday urged colleagues to maintain “public confidence”.

“We will be remembered for how many years we have been controlling this pandemic,” wrote assistant commissioner Neil Basu in an opinion piece for The Telegraph.

Call for clarity

Media reports suggested on Tuesday that the UK National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) was issuing new force guidelines following mounting complaints, although an NPCC spokesperson challenged the suggestions in an email to CNN.

“We are not rewriting our guidelines. They stay the same. Engage, explain, encourage and finally apply,” said the spokesperson. “It’s a rapidly evolving situation and we, along with the public, are adapting as we go.”

Nonetheless, some legal experts have pointed to the widespread confusion and overly harsh interpretation of government foreclosures as the cause of the alleged excessive scope.

“Some police believe their job is to enforce government directives, when in fact their job is to enforce the law,” said Raphael Hogarth, a partner in the Institute for the Development’s think tank, on Twitter. government. “The law states that you cannot leave your home without a reasonable excuse. The law provides non-exhaustive examples of such excuses.”

“Some police forces seem to be using their powers regardless of the purpose for which these powers have been conferred,” he added. “The aim of the legislation is to stop the spread of the virus, by stopping unnecessary contact between households.”

Indeed, confusion about what is and is not enforceable in the hastily prepared government foreclosure law has appeared even among legislators.

Labor MP Stephen Kinnock fell victim to his local police after posting a photo showing him celebrating his father’s birthday – former leader of the opposition Labor Party, Neil Kinnock.

“We know celebrating your father’s birthday is a great thing to do, but it’s not an essential trip,” police from South Wales told him on Twitter. Although Kinnock sits at a considerable distance from his parents, government restrictions say that people should not visit relatives unless it is essential.

“We have to be very careful here,” said Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran on Twitter, responding to complaints that convenience stores were told they couldn’t store “nonessential” Easter eggs.

“Taking a trip just for an Easter egg is clearly against the rules. But choosing one with the biggest store for children? The government needs to give more specific advice to (local authorities) and the police on the application new laws. ” she added.