“As we are a regional health care and shopping destination, we have people from surrounding counties who are not [imposing] a stay at home, “she said.” When they come here, you don’t know who you are going to in the Kroger or Walmart. … I think a statewide home stay order is very necessary. “

Almost all of the most state-resistant Republican governors of action have argued that small counties should not face the same restrictions as larger ones. “What may be suitable in places like large urban areas may not be suitable at this time for” small counties with fewer cases, Abbott said last week

While echoing this logic, other GOP governors resisting the big cities’ calls to action also cited more ideological arguments. Missisippi Gov. Tate Reeves last week, he painted major closure orders as an expression of overly intrusive government. “At times like these, you always have experts who think they know best for everyone,” he said. “You have people who think the government should take it all over in times of crisis – that they, as public servants, know better than citizens.”

Likewise, Missouri GOP Governor Mike Parson argued that rather than government action, “it will be personal responsibility” that will prevail in the fight against the virus.

While some Republican governors elsewhere have imposed strict uniform measures, the shock divides these states along familiar lines. In almost all states today, including pillars of the Republican coalition such as Texas and Georgia, the Democrats have established a dominant position in the largest metropolitan areas. At the same time, in both national contests and legislative elections, Republicans have become increasingly dependent on support from the outer suburbs, as well as small towns and rural communities.

While the geographic bases of support for the two sides have separated so deeply, conflicts have become more common in states where big cities are now turning to Democrats, but Republican dominance in small towns and rural communities (combined to continued competitiveness in suburban areas) still gives them the global edge. The coronavirus now grows to this irregular fracture, mainly because it is now concentrated mainly in the largest population centers.

“It’s just another manifestation of this very terrible polarization, the subways versus non-metro areas,” said Richard Murray, political scientist at the University of Houston. “Underlying are the huge demographic and economic divisions” that separate them.

Rural areas are less worried

Although concern is increasing in all regions of the country, the proportion of rural residents who say they are “very worried” about contracting the disease remains well below the number in urban and suburban areas. ABC / Washington Post poll published last week.

In many states with Republican governors, these divergent perspectives have contributed to strong divisions between state policies and those adopted by the largest population centers.

In recent days, cities like Miami, Birmingham, Nashville, Atlanta, Jackson (Mississippi), Houston, Dallas, Austin, St. Louis, Phoenix and Tucson have adopted comprehensive home stay orders or other strict restrictions on movements and economic activity. But in each case, their state governments – Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Missouri and Arizona – have resisted comparable statewide limits.

This puts these Republican governors in contrast not only to the many Democratic governors who have issued sweeping statewide restrictions, but also to the few GOP governors – including in Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. – who also did it.

In a day of rapid change, some of these gaps narrowed on Monday, although they have not disappeared. In Arizona, Republican Governor Doug Ducey issued a statewide home stay order that contained significant exemptions, including for golf courses and beauty salons. In Tennessee, Republican Governor Bill Lee issued a statewide home stay, but not a mandatory order. And in Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Home Stay Order for just four populated counties in southern Florida.

As the number of coronavirus cases increases in the states of the country, the lack of action at the level of the state raises more alarms of the mayors and other municipal leaders, including certain elected republicans, in the largest metropolitan areas in the Red States.

Last week, for example, the mayors of Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington (the last two Republicans), joined by leaders of several local hospital systems, wrote to Abbott urging him to impose restrictions on statewide. “[We] consider that a state-wide approach to limiting non-essential business or trade – rather than allowing a patchwork of regulations in neighboring towns and counties – is imperative to slow the spread of COVID-19, that doesn’t stop at county or city limits, “they wrote.

Similarly, a coalition of central Tennessee mayors wrote to Lee last week to urge statewide restrictions, as suggested by local medical leaders. “We are convinced that the quickest path to recovery is a uniform response to this challenge”, wrote the group of mayors in a letter signed by Ken Moore, the mayor of Franklin, a fast-growing suburb of Nashville.

In Arizona, Ducey only acted after sharp criticism from the Democratic mayors of Phoenix and Tucson and a letter earlier today calling for a group of nine mayors to be shut down. Shortly after Ducey placed his order Monday afternoon, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote on Twitter : “This order is insufficient if it does not restrict its list of” essential “services. The essential services during # COVID19 are not golf and beauty salons. They are first responders, grocers, pharmacists and a few other.”

A patchwork of rules

In general, the red mayors of the state have stated that they understand that the rural areas of their state may not require exactly the same restrictions as the large population centers. In Mississippi, Tannehill, for example, says that very small communities without their own grocery stores may have to allow certain restaurants to stay open to serve a few small groups at a time.

In an interview last weekend, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, who is recovering from coronavirus infection , said he was no longer concerned with controlling movement in his area of ​​remote rural areas of the state where there is little infection. “Our biggest problem is getting people to travel from New York or overseas,” Suarez told me. “I don’t really care about someone from Ocala”, a city in central Florida.

But Suarez, one of the few Republican mayors in the country’s largest cities, said that he preferred DeSantis, a Republican colleague, to issue a state-of-the-home rule, as it would make it easier for him to coordination of policies with his own county. from Miami-Dade and neighboring counties in South Florida such as Broward. “Obviously, a statewide standard would make things easier, because there should be no debate or problem,” he said over the weekend. “I feel like I pushed the county to come, so it’s frustration for me.”

Monday morning DeSantis, after resisting a statewide shutdown for days, changed direction and took an intermediate course : He agreed to impose a “safer home” common order on four southeast counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe.

Jenkins, the Dallas County executive and a Democrat, also said statewide action would provide more assurance that all of his neighboring northern Texas counties would follow the same approach. “It takes hours of my day to lobby the various jurisdictions that have now enacted a safer Dallas County model at home,” he says.

The difficulty of maintaining a common state-wide united Texas front in northern Texas will increase, says Jenkins, if President Donald Trump, in fact, calls for more economic activity to be reopened sooner than public health experts don’t prefer it. (Trump, after last week asking for a quick resumption of business, rotated on Sunday to recognize social distancing measures should remain in place until April.)

“All of my compatriots in all other countries are Republicans, who are largely elected in the Republican primary by those who can go right and kiss Trump more than the other,” said Jenkins. As a result, he says, if Trump calls for reopening, “it puts enormous pressure on them that they are going to hurt their constituents, that it’s a hoax, it’s not that bad, that they have to putting the president’s desire on the strong orientation of the medical community. So it’s absolutely dangerous. ”

Erin Zwiener, a representative from the Democratic State of Texas, represents a fast-growing suburb south of Austin. She says that even apart from the president’s comments, the governor’s refusal to act makes it more difficult to overcome resistance to orders to stay at the home of powerful local business interests.

“It means that local leaders have a harder time building the argument,” she said. “If the governor doesn’t think it’s important enough to act, why should the county act?” The result was “just a patchwork” of different rules, even “where these communities go directly into each other. The lines are pretty arbitrary and the virus doesn’t respect them”.

Reverse an argument

In resisting statewide action, Republican governors such as Abbott in Texas, DeSantis in Florida, Brian Kemp in Georgia and Parson in Missouri have emphasized above all the need for local flexibility to respond to the crisis. Rather than imposing common boundaries across their own states, DeSantis and Abbott have imposed quarantines on people from other states, particularly the New York area.

Ironically, insisting on local flexibility is the opposite of the argument that GOP governors and legislatures have made over the past decade as they have passed an increasing series of laws to anticipate or overturn liberal municipal ordinances. on a range of subjects.

Richard Briffault, a professor at Columbia University Law School who studies state preemption efforts, says he “almost fell out of his chair” when he heard Abbott call local control to respond to the coronavirus because Texas was among the most aggressive Republicans. States in the preemption of democratic city laws over the past decade.

In these red states, Republican lawmakers have generally argued to invalidate local ordinances on the grounds that “there must be uniform statewide rules,” says Briffault. “It seems incompatible with the [current] position that if you think it’s OK for your county, you go ahead, but we’re not going to deal with the rest of the state. This is certainly the opposite argument to that which they normally advance. ”

The tension between Republican-led and democratic city governments has increased dramatically over the past decade. The most famous of these clashes occurred in 2016, when the GOP-controlled legislature of North Carolina and the then Republican governor collaborated in the so-called “bathroom bill” who overturned an order from the city of Charlotte to ensure equal rights for transgender people. But this conflict was just a drop in a torrent of state efforts to overturn city and county rules in recent years.

As Briffault documented in an article in the 2018 law review , states have acted to overturn a wide range of city policies, with the most common collisions occurring around municipal initiatives to raise the minimum wage, establish paid sick leave or family leave for workers, regulate the sale and possession of firearms, prohibit local rent control orders, establish environmental rules such as banning plastic bags, or limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The “preponderance of … preventive actions and proposals has been put forward by state governments dominated by Republicans, embraces conservative economic and social causes and responds – and is designed to block – the relatively progressive regulatory measures adopted by cities and activist counties “, wrote Briffault in his law review article.

The current struggle to respond to the coronavirus, in one respect, reverses this model of conflict: in this case, it is the blue cities and counties arguing for a standard at the state level and the red governors touting regional variations . But in a broader sense, the sharp collision over the application of social distancing extends the underlying dynamic that now drives politics in many GOP-prone states: an intensified struggle for control of the leadership of each state between the main metropolitan areas that become more democratic and the thin Republican majority that revolves around the outer suburbs and small towns beyond.