March 20th

Today’s Friday, which so far marks a week at home. I am with a small assortment of family members, all suddenly in possession of solid opinions on what should be for dinner, as this is the main event of the day other than brooding and phone calls. At least on the basis of social media, it seems that many people manage isolation by reading long novels, but I spend my regular life reading long novels. And my usual remedies for temporary emotional decline (“My family and other animalsGerald Durrell, for example) also doesn’t look good now.

Instead, I listen to music and look out into space, thinking about surgical masks and food supply chains. It is raining almost continuously in Los Angeles this week, which is frightening, as if the days – already surreal – had entered into an obscure correspondence with our collective emotions. I listen to endless amounts of Led Zeppelin, in particular “Physical graffiti“- an album that I have never liked from a group that I have not cared about for a long time, but its heaviness has penetrated my mind where art goes when you really need it.

Around 6 a.m., I enter our tiny courtyard here in Los Feliz, elevated, with chairs and a single small tree. Very carefully – the pleasure of doing a small task well – I roll a joint, then I breathe in once, albeit deeply. (Is it enough to be bad for your lungs?) The sun softens in pink and gold diffusions of empathetic color on palm trees, roofs and, trying to think of something intelligent but of failure, I send SMS to my friends long day at Resedaeh?

March 21st

Sure “Love is blind“The flagship show of the first week of the pandemic, Jessica says she came to the dating game looking for” can’t eat, can’t sleep, over the fence, the kind of love of the World Series “. A TikTok user then remembers something amazing: that it is a word for word quote from a very old Film by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, delivered by Ashley and / or Mary-Kate when they were both about six from the clip’s look.

Why does this seem so important to me? I am not sure.

I listen Norah jones today, which seems to be a sign that things are getting darker. I think of Norah Jones as the best music available in the worst category of music: a writing that affirms mercilessly, experienced and comfortable, even when his mood is “sad”. There is no great art without at least traces of doubt or fury, which, to my superficial knowledge, disqualifies Norah Jones from the start. It is also what makes music so intensely attractive. Her songs are like going into the dream of what you hoped for as an adult life as a teenager – readable, vaguely sexy, full of coffee and sun tilted on crumpled sheets, perhaps some minor regrets tempered by a fundamental and fundamental contentment. Is it this thing – this nirvana – that baby boomers feel all the time? If so, no wonder they hesitate to give it up.

Anyway, I’m not alone. A friend can’t stop listening to Phil Collins, even if it “sucks” because, he says, it’s “incredible”. Listening to “Come Away With Me”, I realize that if I heard something that, at least once, was meaningful to my life – anything from Earl Sweatshirt to Goo Goo Dolls – I would dissolve into particles Lucretians of sadness, sorrow, self-doubt, love and death. Even Fleetwood Mac is too. Can i manage the seasons of my life? Not clear!

On the other hand, my friend Nathan, who is a primary care physician at a New York hospital and spends his time informing members of Congress when he can be 10 minutes from the clinic, reports that he added “two new jams “to his” rotation “:” I Got 5 on It “by Luniz and” Pony “by Ginuwine. So it is possible that I am a bit in my head.

March 22

I finally managed to write. I also find two things that I can read for more than a few minutes. One is a prior copy of “Night fireBy Michael Connelly. He is one of three mystery novelists that I am strict to never miss, along with Tana French and Gillian Flynn. The second book is a collection of critical essays on Kierkegaard. (Sorry.) He was a funny duck. He went around Copenhagen in unusual clothes. His crucial contribution to philosophy was to introduce subjectivity as a major problem, probably an insurmountable problem. For centuries, men – only men, Thomas Aquinas, Kant, Hegel – had built enormous cathedral-like structures of thought about what the world intended was. With Kierkegaard and Nietzsche, this faith in the possibilities of rational construction may have started to end. A first step towards deconstruction.

It seems to me that fiction in our time has followed a strangely similar trajectory. At the turn of this century, we had great synoptic novels that offered sure explanations of the brilliant world of the new millennium: Jonathan Franzen, Zadie Smith, Jennifer Egan. Then, in the 2010s, there was a calm but determined retreat from this certainty; the genius of Karl Ove Knausgaard and Elena Ferrante is that everyone seems to write only what they can be sure of feeling.

Now it’s as if they are feeling something – as if they are predicting this break in society. No American has ever experienced a time when our basic social systems were less stable. We have broken our old notion of dignity and politics and are working too far to pretend that they are no longer viable. Seeing Dr. Fauci speak can momentarily arouse in me a hope that this will restore our basic collective confidence in reality and expertise. But the real lesson of 2016 from fiction and politics is that none of us know anything about us.

March 23

The news of deaths and serious illness is accelerating. I have read them all as carefully as possible. It sounds like my pointless duty. Since I know I will never listen to Norah Jones, I have to admit that in reality, the most significant development in my personal sense of aesthetics is probably that I have become a “candle guy”. It’s a humiliating turn of events. I never understood their attractiveness before – lavish, at best harmless – but just after stopping, I found a three-wick candle and decided to turn it. Now I’m obsessed. This particular candle had an extremely light lavender scent. A long search leads me to an almost identical wicker on Etsy, which I buy quickly. It’s called “Calm the F — Down”, unfortunately, but you’re going to war with the army you have.

March 24

A horrible, edgy and wrong day. The stock market is taking a new interest in me because I am apparently asked to kill people based on their behavior. I spend most of the afternoon teaching myself the solo of “AnkleFrom Steely Dan to the guitar. Really, I just want to go somewhere. I would pay some money I hesitate to admit sitting in a crowded cafe and working for an hour. ($ 50.) I tweet: “It occurs to me that I should have opened a Chipotle franchise in my house before it all started.” He gets a sweet engagement.

I’m texting with Wülf, a friend who loves candles, mostly lit while listening to vinyl in his dark, comfortable and foggy apartment, admitting that I have become a candle type. He responds: I started to do day candles. I feel better.

March 25, 2020

Terrence McNally died of complications from a coronavirus. He was 81 years old.

My wife and I have wanted to read a long book together for a while, and this afternoon we take turns “Middlemarch”. I haven’t read it since university. I forgot how smarter George Eliot is than me, which is a healthy feeling. I mention to Emily that all of the rain from last week means everything is filling in green, the tree in our little yard included. She noticed the same thing. I think we were both worried about what this city was going to be like when all the stores were closed and people went home, but at least in our neighborhood, that seemed to mean mostly people digging their roller skates aligned. However, she sees very few scooters.

For a moment, it seems to me that we find a rhythm in our forties. Then I remember that these adjustment panels – once again absorbing in fiction, the birds singing louder than usual on the silent streets, almost struck by several different inline skates when you set off. race – not as optimistic as neutral, factual, for the simple reason that, even leaving aside the relentless acceleration of heartbreaking news, we still don’t know the most important fact: where does the road they are going .