Do you remember when actress Audrey Hepburn transformed an elegant black dress into a lasting symbol of understated style? It was 1961, and Hepburn played the troubled call girl Holly Golightly in Blake Edwards’ “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, based on the novel by Truman Capote.

In the opening scene of the film, she appears at dawn, slipping out of a yellow taxi outside the high-end jewelry store, Tiffany’s, on deserted Fifth Avenue in New York. She is dressed in a tight dress in black satin associated with long satin gloves and large tortoiseshell sunglasses, strands of pearls around the neck and a rhinestone ornament in the hair. Sipping coffee and munching on a pastry, she looks at the jewelry store window. In a single scene, she defined one of the most emblematic clothes of fashion: the little black dress (aka LBD).

British actress Audrey Hepburn on the set of Breakfast at Tiffany’s based on the novel by Truman Capote and directed by Blake Edwards. (Photo by Paramount Pictures / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images) Credit: Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

In all honesty, this defining moment was not the only fact of Hepburn. The dress was designed by none other than Hubert de Givenchy, who worked on all of Hepburn’s wardrobe for the film, with costume designer Edith Head, a seamstress whose aesthetics were a matter of sophistication and of discreet glamor.

Givenchy has created a dress that combines these two aspects. At the front, the sleeveless silhouette had a simple but modern boat neckline. At the back, it featured edgy and strategically placed cutouts revealing its shoulder blades in an alluring and subtly sexy manner.

Audrey Hepburn’s dress was designed by none other than Hubert de Givenchy, who worked on all of Hepburn’s wardrobe for the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. Credit: Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

It was a very deliberate clothing exhibit, specially designed with Hepburn’s character in mind. The dress suggests that Holly had gone out the night before, alluding to her “wild” side. But his pit stop at Tiffany is not a shame. She looks fabulous – a confident, daring and completely urban woman (and one with a mystifying personality, as the film shows).

It is not surprising that LBD has since become the evening dress of choice for generations of women.

However, Givenchy did not invent the little black dress. This feat is attributed to designers of the 1920s, notably Coco Chanel. In 1926, the Parisian designer published in American Vogue a drawing of a black knee-length dress in crepe de Chine. The magazine dubbed the garment “Chanel’s Ford” – a direct comparison to Ford’s black T Henry automobile, which is generally considered the car that democratized road travel among middle-class Americans due to its low maintenance and its affordable price. The Fashion Bible said that the little black dress would become a staple for women of all social classes.

It made. Chanel took the dress – which working-class women had never worn except as a uniform – into the field of haute couture, creating straight-line silhouettes, utilitarian but chic and, above all, neither tightening nor hiding the body, as corsets and long skirts had done so far. The style was widely imitated and adopted during the Great Depression and, later, the Second World War, because it found the perfect balance between elegance and economy. It was not a cocktail dress, however.

The move to a sexier evening version of the LBD came thanks to Christian Dior, who in the late 1940s changed the way women dressed with his new look. Fitted at the waist, with full skirts generally falling below the mid-calf length, Dior’s black dresses were super feminine and a success in Hollywood, where the genre of film noir then very popular pushed hard the image of the fatal Woman.

Givenchy and Hepburn introduced LBD in its modern interpretation. Credit: Howell Conant / Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

And then came Givenchy, with his simple and discreetly glamorous dress – and Hepburn, of course, who was fast becoming an icon of fashion and cinema. The duo launched the LBD in its modern interpretation: a garment that evokes a wonderful lifestyle but does it in the simplest way, without frills.

This is why, as fashion historian Valerie Steele wrote in her book “The Berg Companion to Fashion”, Hepburn’s dress is still “the most famous of all little black dresses”. And why he brought in £ 467,200 (around $ 604,000 in cash today) during his auction at Christie’s in 2006, making it one of the most expensive movie memories of all time .

Not bad for an evening dress.