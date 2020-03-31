The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, March 23. Liu Jie / Xinhua / Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is opening a new path for stressed foreign central banks to access the US dollar during the coronavirus crisis.

The new emergency program, announced today, is part of the Fed considerable effort to maintain credit to American businesses and households despite the severe economic shock inflicted by the pandemic.

The US central bank said that the new temporary buyout agreement (repo) will allow foreign central banks to exchange US treasury bills for US dollars. These green notes can then be transferred to local banks that need the money.

The Fed said the new program, which was to be launched on April 6, would be used primarily “only in unusual circumstances such as those currently prevailing”.

The aim is to reduce the need for foreign central banks to dump US Treasury bills into flammable sales, which can disrupt markets and lead to higher yields. And this in turn increases borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to credit cards.

Demand for the US dollar, the preeminent currency in the world, increased during the crisis.

In response, the Fed has promised to provide cheap dollars to foreign central banks via liquidity swap lines. The Fed expanded this facility to Australia, Brazil and Mexico.