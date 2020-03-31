The Houston Astros have made it clear what they think about the lawsuit against the team by pitcher Mike Bolsinger: not much.

The Astros asked a judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court to dismiss the complaint or, at least, move the case to Texas. The Astros’ requests are expected to be heard on June 12.

Bolsinger, the former pitcher of the Toronto Dodgers and Blue Jays, filed a lawsuit against the Astros last month, alleging that the Astros’ sign flight plan resulted in such a poor throwing performance that it failed have been unable to find employment in the major league since then.

“The plaintiff’s trial is completely devoid of merit,” lawyers for the Astros said in court documents.

The Astros do not deal with what they call the “many substantial flaws” in the case of Bolsinger. Rather, they argue that a California court is not the appropriate forum for Bolsinger, “a Texas resident who claims to have been harmed in Texas because of allegedly improper conduct that occurred in Texas from the from his fellow Texans “.

In his trial, Bolsinger cited several reasons for continuing the case in Los Angeles, including the claim that the city was “the place where the defendant Astros fraudulently won the 2017 World Series”. He also asked that the Astros be ordered to pay $ 31 million in restitution – an amount that would be equal to their end-of-season award bonuses in 2017 – and that the money be donated to charities, “by putting focus on charities in Los Angeles. “

The Astros’ lawyers dismissed this statement as a “conspiracy” and said Bolsinger had no reason to claim that the Dodgers had been deprived of anything in 2017 since he had not played for the Dodgers in 2017.

The Astros have also asked the court to dismiss a summons to appear for Bolsinger’s lawyers for team owner Jim Crane to testify. Crane, in a statement quoting Commissioner Rob Manfred’s report on the Astros, said: “This report explicitly exonerated me and stated that I was not aware of and had not been involved in any rule violation by the Astros. “

Last week, the Astros exercised their right to request a new judge. The case has since been turned over to David Cowan, replacing Malcolm Mackey.