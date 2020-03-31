Astronomers at Durham University in England have made an interesting discovery of a galaxy containing Earth – specifically, they have finally found its furthest edge.

Using nearby galaxies as a guide, astrophysics Alis Deason and colleagues have determined the exact diameter of the Milky Way to be 1.9 million light years (with an error margin of 0.4 million light years). It’s according to a team magazine at arXiv.org, which is an open archive of tens of thousands of articles by academics and researchers. And this work is important for reasons that include future discoveries it will help astronomers make.

Rosemary Wyse, astronomer at Johns Hopkins University, told ScienceNews a new Milky Way measurement that should “help astronomers tease other galactic features.” It is a reference to the fact that, for example, the more we know the true dimensions of the Milky Way, it gives us a better idea of ​​which (and how many) galaxies revolve around it.

Currently, about 60 are known to surround the Milky Way, but it is to be expected that this new discovery will lead to the discovery of more.

The team conducted computer simulations to study galaxy formation and paid special attention to the way two galaxies form next to each other, such as our galaxy and its nearest neighbor. The gravitational force of both galaxies pulls into each other and when you get out of the dark halogen of a galaxy like us, the speeds of the small galaxies drop. Deason team astronomers observed a similar slowdown of the galaxy near the Milky Way, which helped them point to the edge of our galaxy, about 950,000 light-years from the center of the Milky Way.

“In many halo analyzes of the Milky Way, its outer limit is an essential constraint,” researchers write on their paper. “Often the choice is subjective, but as we have argued, it is better to define a physically and / or visually motivated outer edge. Here we have combined the boundary of the dark matter distribution with the detectable star halogen and the dwarf galaxy population. “

The paper goes on to say that the future data of the present “great hope” will provide a more accurate measurement of the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and its mass galaxies.