Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose approval rate is close to 90% as he heads the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, defeated any idea of ​​running for president in an interview with his brother, Chris Cuomo of CNN.

“With all the adulation you get for doing work, do you think about running for president?” Chris Cuomo asked his brother Monday night, according to The Hill.

“No, no,” replied the governor.

“No, won’t you answer?” Chris asked before throwing a series of hypotheses to his squirming brother, as if he was going to organize a race in the future.

“No,” replied the governor again.

Earlier today, President Trump said he thought Cuomo would be a better presidential candidate than Joe Biden because the former veep is not “capable” of being commander-in-chief.

“We always want to make sure that we have a great president – we have someone who is capable. Personally, I don’t think Joe Biden is capable, “said the president in an interview with” Fox & Friends “on Fox News Channel.

“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. I have known Andrew for a long time. I wouldn’t mind. But I’ll be honest, I think he would be a better candidate than Sleepy Joe, “said Trump.