Scientists have discovered that two unique tanks of ancient water once flowed deep beneath the surface of Mars.

It’s hard to believe, but at one time the dry and dusty Red Planet was wet and lush.

“Many people have been trying to figure out Mars’ water history,” University of Arizona planetary scientist Jessica Barnes said in a statement. “Where did the water come from? How long it was in the shell [surface] Mars? Where did Mars’ inland water come from? What can water tell us about how Mars was formed and evolved? “

Barnes and his colleagues investigated hydrogen isotopes that were locked inside the Martian rocks. Isotopes are conversions of an element with different numbers of neutrons. They’re examining specimens they knew came from the shell of the planet: Black Beauty and Allan Hills.

Two geochemically different types of Marsian volcanic rocks – enriched shergotites and impoverished shergottites – contain water of different hydrogen isotope ratios, the researchers found.

Their analysis of what was published today in Nature Geoscience, showed that Mars was likely to have received water from at least two vastly different sources at an early stage in history.

The variation found by scientists seems to suggest that, unlike the earth and the moon, Mars never had a magma ocean that was a fully covered planet.