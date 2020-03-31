Native American women have to work until the fall to earn the same wages as men, and Latin women are at work until early November.

Here’s a list of what women from other racial groups are doing compared to white men, and their Equal Pay Day for 2020:

Asian American and Pacific Islander women: February 11, $ 0.92

Black women: August 13, $ 0.62

Native American women: October 1, $ 0.57

Latin women: November 2, $ 0.54

The good news is that the overall wage gap between men and women is narrowing.

The narrowing of the gender wage gap could be due to a number of factors, such as women gaining a higher level of education and going into fields that were normally dominated by men. In addition, women advocated more for their rights and raised awareness of the issue.

“Some #MeToo movement would certainly have to do with equal pay and ensuring that women get their due in the workplace “, Elise Gould, Senior Economist Economic Policy Institute told CNN. “It is not just equal pay. They are also promotions and opportunities.”

As the wage gap between men and women narrows, Shannon Williams of Pay equity today considers that much remains to be done, in particular at the legislative level, such as the adoption of the Paycheck Fairness Act.

Because “when women are successful, everyone is well,” said Williams.

“If women could do what they should do, which their male counterparts do, the economy would fare much better,” said Williams. “If we really want to make sure that women, especially women of color, earn the money they deserve, then we need to make sure that we make our voices heard this (election) year.”